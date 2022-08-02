Manchin Won a Pledge From Democrats to Finish a Contested Pipeline

WASHINGTON — West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin III has received a pledge from Democratic leaders and the White House to complete a highly controversial 304-mile gas pipeline in his state, his office said, a major concession won as part of negotiations about a climate and tax assessment.

Mr. Manchin, who reached a surprise agreement between Democrats last week to pass groundbreaking climate legislation, made easing permits for energy projects a requirement of the deal. On Monday, his office released details of the side deal he signed with New York Senator Chuck Schumer, Democratic majority leader, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Biden.

It would ensure that federal agencies “take all necessary steps to enable construction and operation” of the gas pipeline known as the Mountain Valley Pipeline. The project — which environmentalists, civil rights activists and many Democratic state legislators in Virginia have opposed for years — would transport natural gas from the Marcellus shale fields in West Virginia across nearly 1,000 streams and wetlands before ending up in Virginia.