Manchin makes a deal with Democrats on new bill to hike taxes on rich and help climate

“Over the past year, leaders in Washington have ignored repeated warnings about the grave threat of inflation and the fallout from unprecedented domestic spending. Despite these concerns and my appeals to give the country time to fully appreciate the implications of such historic spending levels and our inflationary crisis, many Democrats have continued to push for trillions more spending to meet a political deadline. As difficult as it may be for some to hear, political calls to action that ignore the gravity of the crises we face and will continue to face are a recipe for national disaster.

“We must be honest about the economic realities America is now facing if we are to avoid fanning the flames of inflation. At its core, the purpose of reconciliation is to put our economic and financial house in order. Contrary to other foolish talk, America cannot get out of debt or out of inflation. As for my position, I am and will never run away from solving the problems facing the nation we all love. I am a strong believer in adopting common sense policies that reduce inflation and address the major challenges America faces today and in the future.

“I have worked diligently to get input from all sides on the legislation my Democratic colleagues have proposed and listened to the views of my Republican friends to find a way forward that removes inflationary policies so Congress can respond to the suffering of Americans at high prices. Based on that work, I am now proposing and voting for the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. Rather than risking more inflation with trillions in new spending, this bill will lower the inflation taxes Americans pay, the cost of health insurance and pharmaceuticals. on prescription and make sure our country invests in the energy security and climate change solutions we need to remain a global superpower through innovation rather than elimination. Whether it’s the threats to our energy security, high inflation, exploding government debt, persistent income inequality, supply chain chaos or the rise of a new Cold War, it’s time to put away the partisan swords and advance legislation that best is interests of the future of this nation and the American people we all represent – ​​not just one party.

“It’s time for America to pay off our $30 trillion national debt and get serious about record inflation crushing American workers’ wages. In practical terms, the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 would spend hundreds of billions of dollars in deficit reduction by adopting tax policies that protect small businesses and working-class Americans and ensure that big business and the ultra-rich pay their fair share of taxes.

“Tax fairness is vital to the economic future of our country. It is wrong that some of America’s largest corporations pay nothing in taxes while freely enjoying the benefits of our country’s military security, infrastructure and rule of law. It is common sense that a domestic corporate tax of 15 percent is only applied to companies of billions of dollars or higher, so that America’s largest companies can no longer operate for free in our economy. In addition, to avoid unavoidable bias and increase confidence in the fairness of the tax system, tax reforms should never put US companies at a disadvantage against international competitors. Our tax law should not favor the elites of the red state or blue state with loopholes like SALT, and should focus more on closing unfair loopholes like carry interest. By enforcing a fair tax code, we can use the revenues to reduce the deficit and lower health care costs for working families and small businesses.

“In addition to fighting inflation, we must stop pretending there is only one way to fight global climate change or achieve US energy independence. The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 addresses our nation’s energy and climate crisis by adopting sensible solutions through strategic and historic investments that will enable us to decarbonise and ensure that American energy is affordable, reliable, clean and is safe. The need to balance all of these critical energy priorities is no longer in question, given the energy threats we face.

“I support a plan that will promote realistic energy and climate policies that cut prices today and invest strategically in the long game. As the superpower of the world, it is vital that we do not undermine our superpower status by removing reliable and affordable energy from fossil fuels before new technologies are ready to reliably carry the burden. This legislation ensures that the market takes the lead, rather than ambitious political agendas or unrealistic goals, in the energy transition that is underway in our country. The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 invests in the technologies needed to produce and use all types of fuel – from hydrogen, nuclear, renewables, fossil fuels and energy storage – in the cleanest way possible. It’s really all of the above, meaning this bill isn’t arbitrarily shutting down our abundant fossil fuels. It invests heavily in technologies to help us reduce our domestic methane and carbon emissions and also helps to decarbonise around the world while displacing dirtier products.

“Our continued and increasing reliance on foreign energy and supply chains from countries that hate America poses a clear and present danger that must end. The increased risk of geopolitical uncertainty requires us to turn our attention to increasing US energy production and returning high-paying energy and manufacturing jobs to America. While this may seem logical, this administration’s current solution is to push forward more expensive regulations, resulting in less production in the US, while inexplicably asking other countries to pump more oil and rely on the Chinese president. Xi for the essential minerals our economy needs.

“Let me make it clear that I will not vote to support policies that make the United States more dependent on foreign energy and supply chains or risk bringing the country closer to the unstable and fragile European energy model we are witnessing today. Most importantly, I am encouraged by the twofold acknowledgment that it is critical for America to achieve our energy and climate goals that we reform the fractured permitting process. President Biden, Leader Schumer and Chairman Pelosi have pledged to promote a set of common sense that will enable reforms this fall that will ensure that all energy infrastructure, from transmission to pipelines and export facilities, can be built efficiently and responsibly to provide secure energy. across the country and to our allies.

“For too long the reconciliation debate in Washington has been defined by how it can help advance the Democrats’ political agenda called Build Back Better. Build Back Better is dead, and instead we have the opportunity to make our country stronger by bringing Americans together. I will do all I can to usher in a new era of compromise and common sense that will make America more energy-secure, financially sound, and a more united country for this generation and the next.

“From now on, the debate over a future reconciliation bill or targeted legislation should focus on supporting the everyday hardworking Americans we have chosen to serve. I support the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 because it provides a responsible path forward aimed at solving our country’s major economic, energy and climate problems. The question for my colleagues is whether they are willing to put aside their electoral politics and embrace the common sense approach that the vast majority of the American people support and will best serve the future of this nation.”