Manchin, in a Reversal, Agrees to Climate and Tax Package

WASHINGTON — West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin III announced on Wednesday that he had struck a deal with Democratic leaders on a domestic spending package that includes climate and energy programs and tax hikes, less than two weeks after hopes for such a deal this summer.

In a statement, Mr Manchin, who had been his party’s main supporter of a comprehensive social policy, climate and tax package, confirmed his support for the measure in a statement that did not detail its precise elements. But in the statement, he expressed support for climate and energy programs, as well as some tax provisions, all of which he previously suggested he couldn’t support due to inflation concerns.

It wasn’t clear what had changed his mind about the plan, saying several weeks ago that he couldn’t go back until he saw more economic data next month.