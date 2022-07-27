Manchin, in a Reversal, Agrees to Climate and Tax Package
WASHINGTON — West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin III announced on Wednesday that he had struck a deal with Democratic leaders on a domestic spending package that includes climate and energy programs and tax hikes, less than two weeks after hopes for such a deal this summer.
In a statement, Mr Manchin, who had been his party’s main supporter of a comprehensive social policy, climate and tax package, confirmed his support for the measure in a statement that did not detail its precise elements. But in the statement, he expressed support for climate and energy programs, as well as some tax provisions, all of which he previously suggested he couldn’t support due to inflation concerns.
It wasn’t clear what had changed his mind about the plan, saying several weeks ago that he couldn’t go back until he saw more economic data next month.
“Rather than risking more inflation with trillions in new spending, this bill will lower the inflation taxes Americans pay, lower the cost of health insurance and prescription drugs, and ensure our country invests in the energy security and climate change solutions we need.” have to stay. a global superpower through innovation rather than elimination,” Mr Manchin said in a statement.
Mr. Manchin emphatically dubbed the bill the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, making a clear distinction between it and the ambitious multi-trillion dollar domestic policy plan proposed by President Biden, and Democrats in Congress have toiled for most of the past year. to make it work.
“Build Back Better is dead, and instead we have the opportunity to make our country stronger by bringing Americans together,” Mr Manchin said. “I will do all I can to usher in a new era of compromise and common sense that will make America more energy-secure, financially sound, and a more united country for this generation and the next.”
Democrats had resigned themselves to passing a narrow package aimed at lowering the cost of prescription drugs and expanding extensive subsidies for the Affordable Care Act before heading into the August recess, after Mr. Manchin held party leaders private this month. had said he would not support climate or tax proposals in the short term.