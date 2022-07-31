Manchin goes to bat for deal, becomes 31st newsmaker to appear on all five networks’ Sunday shows

Joe Manchin went to work on his atonement bill Sunday by doing something called the “full Ginsburg” — meaning he went to the morning shows of all five major networks on weekends.

The moderate Democratic senator from West Virginia has appeared on CNN’s State of the Union, Fox News Sunday, ABC’s This Week program, CBS News’ Face the Nation and NBC’s Meet the Press. He is only the 31st major newsmaker to complete this feat.

The message was similar across the board — that the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 will reduce inflation and not raise taxes for the average American household.

But the impartial Congressional Committee on Taxation has released a report estimating that taxes will rise for Americans. In addition, the report found that more than half of the tax increases affect those who earn less than $400,000 a year — rather than the top earners.

“I’m just going to fight like hell to make sure this piece of legislation gives us relief and fights inflation and is great for America,” Manchin said in his appearance on Fox.

The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 also includes an increase in the corporate tax minimum to 15 percent, meaning some of the country’s top job creators will be hit hardest by the proposal.

Manchin argues that the corporate tax hike is a way to close “loopholes” for companies that don’t pay their share, stressing that many companies are already paying this rate or more.

The moderate senator struck his deal with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and last week announced the watered-down version of Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan from COVID-19 isolation — much to the ire of Republicans.

“I agree with my Republican friends,” Manchin told NBC’s Chuck Todd Sunday morning. “We shouldn’t raise taxes.

“And we haven’t raised taxes,” he assured.

On CNN, Manchin declined to comment on the 2024 election and whether he would support President Joe Biden in a reelection bid, saying: ‘I’m focused on now’

“That’s what we brushed off from that Thursday when we closed, until we started talking again on Monday,” the West Virginia Democrat said. “All we’ve done is basically say that every company worth a billion dollars or more in America has to pay at least 15 percent minimum corporate income tax. Many people in West Virginia couldn’t believe that companies pay nothing, and some of the largest in the country.”

“Most companies and all companies I know pay 21 percent,” he continued. So that’s not a tax increase. It closes a loophole.’

Manchin’s gauntlet of Sunday morning shows known as the “full Ginsburg” is named after Monica Lewinsky’s attorney, William Ginsburg, who first appeared on all five Sunday morning talk shows.

Since then, the “full Ginsburg” treatment has been reserved for top officials at mass news events — evident by the fact that the last person to complete the rounds, Dr. Anthony Fauci was at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that hit the US in March 2020.

When appearing on CNN’s State of the Union address, Manchin Jake Tapper declined to comment on the 2024 presidential election and potential candidates, saying Biden is “my president right now and I’m working with him.”

“I’m not focused on 2022 or 2024,” he added. “I’m focused on now.”

He also told Fox News Sunday host Bret Baier that he “wouldn’t come in 2024” when asked if he had signaled to his donors a possible bid for the White House.

When asked by Todd on Meet the Press whether he wants Democrats to maintain overall control during the November midterms, Manchin declined to comment.

Instead of answering, the senator said, people are “tired of politics” and want their representatives in Washington to put the country above the party.

“I’ve always taken the approach, whoever you send me is your representative and I respect them and I respect the state for the people they send and I do my best to work with them and do the best for my country,” said Manchin.

The moderate Democrat will be re-elected in 2024 in the scarlet state of West Virginia.

“We don’t work for any party,” the senator insisted on Sunday. “We don’t work for any political idealism.”

Manchin told ABC’s This Week host Jonathan Karl on Sunday morning that the goal of his 10-month deal with Schumer is to fight inflation.

“Inflation is real, and I hear every day from West Virginians how inflation affects their lives,” Manchin tweeted Sunday morning. “The Inflation Reduction Act will help seniors in West Virginia, increase our energy security and unclog our supply chains, while reducing our national deficit by $300 billion.”

Details on the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act Senators Joe Manchin and Chuck Schumer’s new bill would bring in $739 billion in new revenue through several proposals: $313 billion by introducing a minimum corporate tax rate of 15 percent $288 Billion by Enabling Medicare to Negotiate Lower Drug Prices $124 Billion Due to Strong IRS Tax Enforcement $14 billion from closing the loophole for money managers It also includes $433 billion in new spending: $369 billion in energy security and climate change $64 billion to extend health care subsidies for the Affordable Care Act All this would leave $300 billion to reduce the deficit

The deal was announced at the same time as the Commerce Department released gross domestic product (GDP) figures last week, which showed a second consecutive quarter of contraction – meeting the traditional and widely recognized definition of an economy in a recession.

GDP shrank 0.9 percent in the second quarter of the year, after falling 1.6 percent in the first quarter, the Commerce Department said Thursday.

However, President Joe Biden and his officials insist that there is no recession and argue that other figures, such as job growth, should be taken into account when announcing a recession.

Technically, a recession must be officially declared by the National Bureau of Economic Research.

