Manchin DODGES question on whether he’ll back Biden in 2024

Moderate Democratic Senator Joe Manchin played coy when asked if he would support President Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election.

“You know, we’ll just have to wait and see, I’m not predicting anything,” Manchin told fired CNN host Chris Cuomo, who now hosts a podcast titled: the Chris Cuomo project.

Manchin first said voters would have to decide before landing on that answer.

“I believe that basically the people will make a state for state decision and that the people in my state will not support a National Democratic figure at this point, as far as I can see,” said Manchin, whose West Virginia has not been president since president. voted for a Democrat. Bill Clinton’s re-election in 1996.

Details about the deal Senator Manchin and Schumer’s new bill would bring in $739 billion in new revenue through several proposals: $313 billion by introducing a 15 percent minimum corporate tax $288 Billion by Enabling Medicare to Negotiate Lower Drug Prices $124 Billion Due to Strong IRS Tax Enforcement $14 billion from closing the loophole for money managers It also includes $433 billion in new spending: $369 billion in energy security and climate change $64 billion to extend health care subsidies for the Affordable Care Act Then there would be $300 billion left to reduce the deficit

Cuomo intervened and said, “I asked you, what do you say to them?” about Manchin’s support.

“What I would say to them is pick the person – I know Joe Biden as a good person, okay. Now on the leadership, it will depend on it. I think the policy, or the lack of energy policy, is very, very damaging to our country,” Manchin said.

“I disagree with him,” he said of Biden. “I’m fighting that.”

Manchin said of inflation, “Everyone is to blame.”

“But really, we blame not seeing it coming and not acting faster or the FBI — you can talk about that,” he continued.

“So I’m not going to tell you who — who’s going to run,” added the West Virginia Democrat. “I don’t know if Joe Biden is running again and he is the Democrat candidate, depending on who the Republican candidate is.”

Manchin’s non-approval comes the same day he was publicly applauded by Biden.

Manchin has been at the center of attention since Wednesday, when he and Senate leader Chuck Schumer announced they had reached an agreement on a Senate reconciliation bill.

That bill, if passed, will save part of Biden’s Build Back Better plan, which originally killed Manchin in December.

In recent weeks, it looked like Manchin would be an impediment to Biden’s climate agenda, but the compromise plan still includes provisions on green energy.

“Yesterday I spoke with both Senator Schumer and Manchin and offered my support for a historic agreement to fight inflation and lower costs for American families,” Biden said in the State Dining Room on Thursday, praising the compromise.

Manchin, who like Biden has battled COVID-19, will have to be released from isolation before a vote.

Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin also currently has COVID.

My message to Congress is this: This is the bill you can pass to lower inflation, reduce the deficit, lower health care costs, tackle climate change and promote energy security, all while while easing the burdens faced by workers and middle-class families. said Biden.