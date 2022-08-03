Gary Neville has insisted in an explosive interview that Manchester United’s transfer window will be a ‘humiliation’.

Chelsea are reportedly confident of beating their Premier League rivals Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, despite United’s three-month pursuit of the Dutch midfielder, the prime target of new manager Erik ten Hag.

And Neville, speaking the overlapin cooperation with Sky Betaccused the club of making the same ‘old flaws’ as the De Jong saga rumbles.

He said: “There are two things about the Manchester United transfer market that worry me – one is the fact that the old instinct seems to be there, in terms of not being able to get anything across the line.

“I think every Manchester United fan is a little tired of us. I said this about Sancho and it’s the same with De Jong now – it’s getting to the point where a signing that should be a thrill for the club is dragged on for too long.

“It drags on so long that you eventually lose the excitement for the signing, it almost gets a little embarrassing – and it still happens. So I’m really concerned that they still can’t get signings over the line.”

More to follow.

To access exclusive, unseen content from the Overlap Fan Debate, visit Sky Bet’s Start of season Hub.