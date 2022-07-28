Manchester United’s transfer problems are growing – so, how could they line-up against Brighton? 

When Erik ten Hag started working for Manchester United before last season even ended, his intention was to earn a head start in preparation for his first campaign in the Old Trafford dugout.

That has not turned out to be the case. It is now less than two weeks before United start in the Premier League against Brighton and there are still several problems for the Dutchman to contend with.

Most notably, it’s fair to say that things haven’t quite gone according to plan for Ten Hag in the transfer market.

United have so far made three new signings – Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez – but have struggled to agree on other goals and were rocked by superstar forward Cristiano Ronaldo demanding to leave.

Sports post looks at the problems the Red Devils still face and assesses what the team could look like against Brighton on August 7.

Things are not going according to plan for Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag in the transfer market

Cristiano Ronaldo wants out

It turns out to be the biggest transfer saga of the summer and one that Ten Hag certainly cannot do without.

Ronaldo has told United he wants to leave the club because he feels he cannot compete for the biggest trophies at Old Trafford.

The 37-year-old only checked in with Carrington for the first pre-season on Tuesday, having missed the previous three weeks – including the entire Thailand and Australia tour – after being given compassionate leave due to a family issue.

Superstar striker Cristiano Ronaldo has told United he wants to leave this summer

Crunch talks are still taking place about Ronaldo’s future, involving Ten Hag, United CEO Richard Arnold and agent Jorge Mendes.

Ten Hag generally kept quiet about the saga, but reiterated that he wants Ronaldo in his plans for the new season.

Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and even his former club Real Madrid have all turned down the chance to sign the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

That’s fine for United, of course, who want him to stay, but they could end up with a very unlucky superstar if Ronaldo is still at the club on September 2.

The 37-year-old checked in with Carrington for the first time in preseason on Tuesday

Frenkie de Jong rejects move

While Ronaldo wants out, United struggles to convince Frenkie de Jong to move into Old Trafford.

The Dutch midfielder is one of Ten Hag’s main targets this summer, as he was the crown jewel when they were both at Ajax.

Now De Jong is at Barcelona, ​​who have made it clear they want to sell him to make room on the wage bill for their range of new signings, which include Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha.

Frenkie de Jong has reportedly told Manchester United that he will not move to the club

United have agreed a £63m fee for the 25-year-old, but the problem comes with De Jong himself, who is unenthusiastic about the switch.

According to Cadena SERhe has told his team-mates at Barcelona and the United hierarchy that he will not be moving to Old Trafford this summer.

Part of the reason for that is that Barca still owe the Dutchman £17million in wages, which United will urge them to pay.

The Red Devils are not giving up the pursuit for De Jong, even if it takes until after the start of the new season. Ten Hag has made it clear that the midfielder is central to his plans, so United chiefs Richard Arnold and John Murtough will do everything in their power to close the deal.

Ten Hag has made the midfielder, whom he led at Ajax, one of his most important transfer goals

Ajax throws up Antony’s price tag

Ten Hag has already raided his former club Ajax for one player in Lisandro Martinez, but he is keen to make it a double by signing Brazilian winger Antony.

The problem is that the Eredivisie champions insist the 22-year-old is not for sale, having provided 12 goals and 10 assists in all competitions last season.

To underline their message, Ajax have raised Antony’s price tag from £68m to £84m – meaning United should make him their second most expensive signing of all time, behind Paul Pogba.

It is a big blow for Ten Hag, who has yet to strengthen his front line since he arrived at Old Trafford.

The winger’s representatives were in Manchester earlier this month for talks with United’s hierarchy, but Ajax’s line-up is making it increasingly difficult to close the deal.

Ajax has raised winger Antony’s price tag from £68 million to £84 million

How United could line up if it goes towards Ten Hag

In Ten Hag’s dream world, he manages to convince Ronaldo to stay with the club and also ensures the signing of his former Ajax charges De Jong and Antony.

All three would probably end up in his starting lineup: De Jong strengthens the midfield, Antony plays on the right wing and Ronaldo tries to expand his 24 goals from last season.

It is unlikely that there will be more new signings in the defence, and that is the only area Ten Hag can confidently plan for the new season.

David De Gea will start his twelfth season between the sticks for United, while Diogo Dalot and Harry Maguire will have to keep their places at right-back and centre-back respectively.

Of course, there are doubts about Maguire’s place as he was dropped by Ralf Rangnick last season after several poor performances, but the England defender has retained the captaincy under Ten Hag.

Harry Maguire has retained the captaincy under Ten Hag, but has yet to fight for his place

The Dutchman praised Maguire in the pre-season, but also warned that he will have to fight to keep his place like any other player.

One thing that could help Maguire is the £55million new arrival Lisandro Martinez coming in alongside him on the left centre-back, giving the former Leicester man a more natural right-sided role.

Fellow new kid Tyrell Malacia will likely complete the back four at left back ahead of Luke Shaw.

Fred has had an impressive preparation and would be favorites to keep his place in midfield instead of Scott McTominay should De Jong arrive, while Bruno Fernandes is one of the first names on the team sheet.

Jadon Sancho, who is hoping to improve on a disappointing first season at Old Trafford, would complete a menacing-looking front three alongside Antony and Ronaldo.

How United could compete against Brighton if it goes like Erik ten Hag in the transfer market

How United could line up if things don’t go like Ten Hag?

This all sounds way too simple, of course. The chance that De Jong, Antony and Ronaldo all start against Brighton seems quite rosy at the moment.

Without them United undoubtedly look weaker. Mainly because they would be stuck with players who contributed to their worst ever Premier League points tally last season.

In midfield, Scott McTominay would likely restore his partnership with Fred, despite the arrival of Christian Eriksen.

New addition Christian Eriksen will not get a guaranteed base place in United’s midfield

The Danish international, who has signed a three-year deal at Old Trafford, scored on his unofficial debut in a closed-door friendly against Wrexham on Wednesday, but it’s hard to see a spot in the starting lineup for him. he is an attacking midfielder like Fernandes.

Up front, Anthony Martial has been rejuvenated under Erik Ten Hag, scoring three goals in four pre-season games, but the Frenchman could not match Ronaldo’s goal output over an entire season.

Unsurprisingly, United are keeping a close eye on a number of attackers in the event that the Portuguese superstar leaves, with Red Bull Salzburg’s Benjamin Sesko and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen reportedly on their radar.

Without Antony on the wing, there would be a reprieve for Marcus Rashford – another player who underperformed last season and is eager to prove his worth.