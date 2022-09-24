Manchester United’s Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea ‘could leave for FREE at the end of the season’

Manchester United have yet to decide on David de Gea’s future at Old Trafford, with the club considering triggering a one-year extension to his current deal.

The Spanish goalkeeper’s current United deal is up at the end of the season and they are currently at risk of letting one of their most important figures leave for nothing in nine months’ time.

United earlier this week announced wage rises of £61.6m on the previous year – a 19.1% increase – as a result of high-profile signings, and De Gea’s current deal earned him around £350,000 a week last season.

During his 11-year stay at Old Trafford, the Spanish goalkeeper has played at the top of the pile in United’s dressing room, and is the only remaining player from the club’s last title-winning squad to feature regularly.

But his eye-watering wages could prove a stumbling block moving forward, with United declaring a loss of £115.5m. Earlier this week.

Despite several high-profile mistakes in his United career, including a costly mistake at Brentford in the second game of the season, he has already received the backing of his manager Erik ten Hag, who claimed: ‘I am convinced he can do it. .’

The Red Devils appeared to have a successor waiting in the wings in Dean Henderson before a loan move to Nottingham Forest saw him publicly criticize his perception of how the club handled him.

The England goalkeeper blasted the club in an interview in August, saying: ‘To be completely honest with you, it’s probably been the toughest 12 months of my career. It’s been hard, it’s been hard and I’m so glad I’ve come out the other end of it now.

‘The conversation I had when I came out of the European Championship squad (with England) was that you come back here (to United) to be the No. 1 goalkeeper. I got Covid, then unfortunately there was nobody there followed up on something they told me.

‘It’s also frustrating because I turned down so many good loans last summer for that reason and they wouldn’t let me go. To sit there and waste 12 months is criminal at my age. I was shaking.’

As a result, the future of Everton’s Jordan Pickford becomes all the more appealing to United, with the England goalkeeper’s contract set to expire at the end of 2023-24 and the Toffees sure to cash in on one of their most valuable players before then .

At 28, the former Sunderland stopper is still not at his best as a goalkeeper and as a home-grown player he would help any club in European competitions when it comes to signing players.

However, it would still come as a surprise if United let De Gea – voted club player of the season four times between 2013 and 2018 – leave for nothing at the end of his contract.

In 11 years at the club, De Gea has won the Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup as well as three Community Shields and kept 168 clean sheets in 495 games.