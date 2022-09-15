Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho insists he can still win a place in England’s World Cup squad

Jadon Sancho refused to give up a place in England’s squad for the World Cup after sending Manchester United to a Europa League win in Moldova on Thursday night.

Sancho scored his third goal of the season in United’s 2-0 win over FC Sheriff in Chisinau after learning he has been left out of Gareth Southgate’s squad for the games against Germany and Italy.

These are England’s last games before he leaves for Qatar, but Sancho still believes he can claim a spot.

Jadon Sancho dedicated his goal against Sheriff Tiraspol to a young fan who gave him a special pair of personalized shin guards

“Yeah, 100 percent, that’s one of the goals,” he said. “It’s a shame I didn’t get the call, but I just have to keep focusing on myself and keep working hard, week in, week out, that’s what I’m going to do.”

United boss Erik ten Hag also backed Sancho and Marcus Rashford to continue improving and give Southgate a headache between now and naming his final roster.

“It’s not me, it’s the manager of England,” said Ten Hag. ‘I can’t sit in his chair, I don’t want to do it. They are making progress, they have started the season well and I am sure they will make even more progress.

“Jadon has so much potential. He had a good pre-season and he’s really trying to get fit. He must continue with the process.’

The winger – who had previously been left out of the England squad – gave Manchester United the lead in Moldova after 17 minutes

Ten Hag is also convinced Ronaldo has room for improvement after the 37-year-old scored his first goal of the season after trying to leave United in the summer.

“We can expect this if you miss the preseason,” added Ten Hag.

“He has to work very hard and invest to get in shape. He will score more goals. He’s really close. If he gets more fitness, he will score more.

“He is fully committed to this project, fully committed to this team, fully engaged. He makes connections, so I’m happy with that.’

Sancho whinnied past a defender before putting the ball into the bottom corner

The United manager was pleased with the way his team recovered from a Group E defeat to Real Sociedad, beating the Moldovan champions.

“After the first 10 minutes we found our formation and scored a great goal for Jadon Sancho,” he said.

Six hundred United fans made the trip to Chisinau for their club’s first-ever game in Moldova, which was moved from Tiraspol due to the war in Ukraine. They had a banner ‘United against Putin’ taken from them by stadium security in the first half.