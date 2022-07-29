Manchester United ‘will pay Ajax £56,000 in bonus payments EVERY time Lisandro Martinez plays’

Manchester United will have to make huge bonus payments to Ajax for new central defender Lisandro Martinez every time the defender plays for the club.

United completed a £55million transfer for the Argentine, but the completed deal means Ajax will cash in every time Martinez plays for his new club.

Ajax will get a staggering £56,000 bonus for every appearance the 24-year-old makes for the Premier League side up to a maximum of 30 games per season, as reported by the Mirror.

Martinez arrives from the Dutch Ajax, where he spent three years under Erik ten Hag. played

Martinez has taken over the number six shirt vacated by Paul Pogba and could cost United more than £1.6million in bonus payments per season to his former club.

The former Ajax Player of the Year has signed a five-year contract until 2027 with an option for another year as new boss Erik ten Hag aims to build a new team capable of competing for trophies.

Defensive reinforcements were a top priority for the summer after the club finished the previous season with a difference of zero goals, marking their worst Premier League season ever.

The Old Trafford outfit agreed to the eyebrow-raising bonus demands in a bid to beat Arsenal with the signing of the versatile defender.

Erik ten Hag will hope Martinez can help plug one of the most leaky defenses in last season’s top 10

Martinez is reportedly earning £120,000 a week and will become the club’s third summer signing after the arrival of Tyrell Malacia and midfielder Christian Eriksen.

Nicknamed ‘the butcher of Amsterdam’, he started his career in Argentina before joining Ajax in 2019.

Martinez quickly became a fan favorite as he helped the Dutch champions to two Eredivisie titles and Argentina to win the Copa America in 2021.

He played 45 minutes in the club’s closed-door preseason exhibition game against Wrexham and has been included in the traveling squad to take on Atletico Madrid in Oslo.

The centre-back is hoping to get his first taste of Premier League action when United host Brighton in their opening game of the season on Sunday 7 August.