Manchester United v Omonia: Get Ronaldo to score a header tonight now at 5/1!

Manchester United come into action in the Europa League tonight as they welcome Cypriot Omonia to Old Trafford.

getty Old Trafford will host Manchester United v Omonia in the Europa League tonight.

Ronaldo came off the bench to score the winner against Everton at the weekend, his second goal of the season and a stunning 700th club goal of his career.

The Portuguese superstar is eager to make it 701 tonight.

Manchester United are currently second in their Europa League group, three points behind Real Sociedad.

Erik ten Hag’s squad lost to the Spanish team on opening match day, but has since recovered by winning potentially tricky duels in Moldova and Cyprus.

The Red Devils are eager to finish at the top of Group E to advance straight to the round of 16.

A second-place finish in the group would see them face off in a play-off against one of a long list of star-studded teams emerging from the Champions League, including Barcelona, ​​Atletico Madrid and Juventus, to name a few. .

United will likely need to win all of their remaining games to secure a first-place finish, starting tonight against a brave Cypriot side who led United early last week before succumbing to a 3-2 defeat.

Omonia, led by former Celtic boss Neil Lennon, are currently bottom of the group without a point to their name, but last week showed the damage they can cause if not taken seriously.

United took another win in the league last weekend with a 2-1 win over Everton, putting the damaging 6-3 defeat to local rivals Manchester City behind them the week before.

The win at Goodison Park puts Ten Hag’s men in fifth place in the Premier League, just a point behind Chelsea, who occupy the final Champions League slot.

Omonia is currently sixth in the Cypriot league, having won three and lost three of their six matches. The most recent result was a 1-0 loss to previously scoreless Limassol on Monday.

Last week’s meeting was the first between the two sides, but Omonia previously played in Manchester, losing 2-1 to a City side led by Mark Hughes in the 2008 UEFA Cup.

