Manchester United v Omonia: Bet £10 and get £60 in free bets with Betfred

Manchester United welcome Cypriot Omonia to Old Trafford tomorrow evening for matchday four of the Europa League group stage.

Old Trafford will host tomorrow’s Europa League match between Manchester United and Omonia.

Manchester United have recovered well from their defeat at home to Real Sociedad in their opening Europa League game this season, winning two consecutive away games against potentially tough teams in Moldova and Cyprus.

A 2-0 win against Sheriff Tiraspol last week was followed up by beating a spirited Omonia side 3-2 last week.

Erik ten Hag’s side took victory in the league again this season after their 6-3 thrashing by rivals Manchester City by winning 2-1 at Goodison Park on Sunday night.

The win over Everton moved the Red Devils to fifth in the Premier League, just one point behind Chelsea in fourth.

Omonia have been beaten in all three Europa League matches this season, and while qualifying for the knockout round can be an uphill task, they are just three points behind Sheriff, who takes third and one place and a transfer to the Europa Conference League.

Neil Lennon’s side is sixth in the Cypriot league, having won three and lost three, and lost the second lowest to Limassol on Monday night, most recently.

Last week’s meeting was the first between the two sides, but Omonia previously played in Manchester, suffering a 2-1 defeat to Mark Hughes’ Manchester City team in the 2008 UEFA Cup.

