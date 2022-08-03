Manchester United treble winners voted ahead of Arsenal Invincibles as best Premier League side

Manchester United’s 1998-99 treble-winning squad have had to beat the competition from Arsenal’s Invincibles as they were named the best team of the Premier League era.

The Manchester City team that achieved a record 100 points in the 2017-18 season came in third, while the Invincibles team shared second with Liverpool’s 2019-20 title-winning team.

The results come from a study conducted by Betfair in partnership with YouGov, with more than 1,000 football fans answering a series of questions ahead of the 30th Premier League season, which kicks off on Friday.

Best teams in the Premier League era 1) Manchester United 1998-99: 19% 2) Arsenal 2003-04: 15% 2) Liverpool 2019-20: 15% 3) Manchester City 2017-18: 9% 4) Manchester United 2008-09: 8% 5) Leicester 2016-17: 7%

United, led by Sir Alex Ferguson, was the dominant force in England in the 1990s after the introduction of the Premier League in 1992, winning five of their seven campaigns before the millennium came to an end.

The Red Devils would go on to win an astonishing 13 Premier League titles over Ferguson’s 26-year stint as manager of the Manchester club, but it was his side from 1998-99 that will live long in the memories of top English football fans.

With their squad studded with world-class talent including Peter Schmeichel, Roy Keane, David Beckham and Andy Cole, United won the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in a remarkable 11 days.

First came the Premier League, which sealed United under the most dramatic of circumstances. It was Arsenal to lose with two games to go, but a 1-0 defeat in their penultimate appearance gave the initiative to United.

Though trailing 1-0 to Tottenham, goals from Beckham and Cole sealed a historic turnaround for United, finishing one point ahead of an Arsenal side who also won on the final day, against Aston Villa.

United would then beat Newcastle 2-0 in the FA Cup final, before sealing another dramatic victory, this time over Bayern Munich in the Champions League final, with Teddy Sherringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer both scoring in stoppage time to take a ​1-0 backlog .

The 1998-99 Red Devils side took the win in the recent poll when they took in 19 percent of the vote, with Arsene Wenger’s 2003-04 Invincibles team – going undefeated as they racked up 90 points throughout the campaign – and Liverpool’s 2019-20 title. winning they joint second with 15 percent.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola’s stunning squad took just 9 percent of the vote in 2017-18, despite records for most points (100), outs (50), away wins (16), goals scored (106), goal difference (79), and consecutive wins (19) in a single campaign.

The survey also included a question about the ugliest teams of the Premier League era, with Liverpool’s 2018-19 squad coming out on top.

Jürgen Klopp’s side collected a whopping 97 points and won 30 out of 38 games, lost just one game, but finished second to Manchester City. No team has ever racked up so many points or wins without being crowned champions.

Liverpool beat Middlesbrough’s side in 1996-97 – who lost the FA Cup and League Cup finals and were also relegated after a points deduction – to the unwanted title.

Tottenham’s 2005-06 squad, who were plucked into the top four by Arsenal on the final day of the season with a number of players who spent the night before – later branded ‘lasagna gate’ – finished third .

Of course, the tables have turned since then, with Tottenham beating Arsenal to a Champions League place last season and looking strong under Antonio Conte.

However, Liverpool were again beaten to the Premier League title last season, with another fierce battle to start on Friday.