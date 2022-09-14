Manchester United travel to political black hole dubbed Europe’s most LAWLESS place

Tiraspol is mafia country and on Thursday night Manchester United will face Sheriff FC, who are funded by a black market their owners have helped create.

The Moldovan champions may have won Real Madrid at the Bernabeu last season, but it was navigating shady business outside of football that brought them to power.

Sheriff, named after the highly influential local company she owns, is based in Transnistria – an unrecognized, political black hole formed in the wake of the Soviet Union that has been called Europe’s most lawless corner – and surrounds everything they do. by strong secrecy.

FC Sheriff is the team that stunned Real Madrid in the Champions League last season

On Thursday they receive Manchester United in the group stage of the Europa League

All matters relating to their finances are kept strictly concealed, including contracts paid and received and transfer fees.

The club has a policy of total non-cooperation with the media, while the most serious allegations about how their owners make their money range from smuggling alcohol and cigarettes to illegally supplying weapons to foreign despots.

Sheriff today can be sustained by riches earned in the Champions League, but they were built by contraband.

Sheriff usually plays their home games in the Transnistrian capital of Tiraspol, which has a direct diplomatic line to Moscow and hosts a sizeable Russian military garrison.

The match will take place in Chisinau, the capital, instead of Tiraspol, because of the war against Ukraine

The area is considered a security risk by UEFA, so Erik ten Hag will instead take his team to the Moldovan capital Chisinau in search of their first Europa League points of the season.

Tiraspol is also a wild frontier of mafia-style activity, with the sheriff sitting kingly on a throne in the dark center.

The club’s 2-1 win in Madrid last year, courtesy of a late winner over now departed Luxembourg defender Sebastien Thill, sent shockwaves through European football.

The continent’s most glamorous club, set to win the Champions League trophy in May, were humiliated in their own backyard by a side few could have put on a map.

Sheriff is a club shrouded in a rock-solid secret and they don’t cooperate with the media

FC Sheriff — formed by their owners’ co-founder, ex-KGB officer Viktor Gushan, in 1997 — began their hostile takeover of Moldovan football almost immediately. They won their first league title in 2001 and have won 20 of the last 22 titles to date.

The club’s headquarters houses a hotel, a state-of-the-art training center and a handsome 13,000-seat stadium that would serve a small Premier League side. Spanning a vast area the size of a village, it belies the grey, rickety contours that make up the rest of poor Soviet-inspired Tiraspol.

But despite the team’s success, there’s something depressingly clinical about Sheriff’s football story.

“Sheriff usually builds a team very quickly, maybe in just a year,” says their former midfielder Ivan Testemitanu. “They look for young talented players from abroad, give them a year or two together and then sell them for a profit. That’s sheriff politics. It’s a good business model.’

‘Sheriff politics’ is why no member of the squad that won at Bernabeu last week embarked on the club’s Europa League win against Omonia.

FC Sheriff was founded in 1997 by the co-founder of their owners, ex-KGB officer Viktor Gushan.

“They have sold most of their team this year, which is unusual,” said an anonymous Moldovan Football Federation official. “Normally there are five or six a year, but after what they did last year, everyone wanted to buy them. They sell players for millions, which is also unusual.’

The inconvenient result is that there isn’t a single Moldovan player in Sheriff’s base, but for a club politically separated from the country it’s tied to, that’s a negligible price to pay.

Still, being driven out of Tiraspol and Chisinau by the war in Ukraine means finally a chance for Moldova to make some sort of meaningful association with the sheriff and European success.

“Our national team has not been doing well for years,” says Testemitanu. “Nobody wants to watch Moldova, but at least the sheriff is doing something to popularize our football. It’s great for Moldova.’