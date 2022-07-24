Manchester United ‘to offer five-star meals to their stars at home to stop them gaining weight’

Manchester United would offer their players five-star meals on wheels to avoid gaining weight during the season.

Many players, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Luke Shaw, used their own personal cooks, but these have been banned by Erik ten Hag’s strict new rules imposed on Carrington.

Instead, club chefs can be booked to cook their food before it’s delivered to their homes, despite many of their big stars owning expensive designer kitchens.

A source told The Sun: ‘Some are young, live alone and are much more confident in the field than in the kitchen.’

Last month, the club advertised for a first-team chef as part of sweeping changes to operations at the Red Devils.

“The facilities in Carrington are now more of a Michelin star restaurant than an old-fashioned canteen,” reveals the source.

‘There’s even a steak room. The players must stick to their diet so that the chefs are happy to prepare and deliver meals to any player who wants them.’

MailOnline previously reported on ten Hag’s “five strict new rules” for his United stars, including banning personal chefs and a strict review of the food his players eat.

Alcohol consumption will also be banned during match weeks – which will come thick and fast with United next season with United in the Europa League.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Luke Shaw are among the players who have used personal chefs before

The 52-year-old Dutchman has passed on a line of strict values ​​in line with his approach, in which discipline and health checks are central.

Other rules included that the players had to eat together during training and weekly BMI checks.

Players who are late to training or team meetings will also be told to go home and dropped without exception.

Healthy food on Carrington’s menu includes a more prominent placement of fish and vegetables, with players expected to use the training center canteen as their main source for meals.

When at home, those players are still expected to stick to their personal food plans, hence the club’s delivery service.