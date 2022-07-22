Manchester United target Brian Brobbey rejects former boss Erik ten Hag to return to Ajax

Ajax has completed the signing of Manchester United target Brian Brobbey from RB Leipzig, dealing another blow to Erik ten Hag’s summer transfer plans.

Brobbey, who has joined Ajax for a fee of up to £16.5 million, began his career with the Eredivisie club before breaking through into the first team under the tutelage of now United manager Ten Hag.

After showing his huge potential in the Dutch capital, Brobbey was signed by RB Leipzig just a year ago, but he would fail to impress during his brief stint in the Bundesliga, before Ajax boss Ten Hag returned him to the Johan Cruijff Arena on loan.

Brian Brobbey has returned to the Johan Cruijff arena after a successful rental period last season

Erik ten Hag (right) tried to convince Brobbey to make the switch to Man United

With seven goals from just four starts back in the Eredivisie, Brobbey began to turn heads in European football, not least from Ten Hag.

After his arrival at Old Trafford in May, Ten Hag made it clear that he was keen to diversify his attacking options, with The Times reporting that he had contacted Brobbey directly in a bid to bring the prospect into the Premier League.

In the end, however, Brobbey made it clear that he would like to return to the champion of the Eredivisie, the striker told the Dutch newspaper. General Newspaper even before the deal was finalized that he ‘would prefer to stay with Ajax’.

Brobbey scored 7 goals in 11 appearances on a rental basis at Ajax from Leipzig last season

United’s inability to sign the young talent could be of some concern as the club look to bolster its forward line for the coming campaign.

With Edison Cavani leaving the club on a free transfer and the future of star player Cristiano Ronaldo now being seriously questioned, it looks like signing a striker will be a top priority for the club over the summer period.

United have endured mixed fortunes in the transfer window so far. While Ten Hag has managed to lure Christian Eriksen from Brentford on a free transfer and have taken defensive talents Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia out of the Eredivisie, the ongoing saga over Ronaldo’s future is proving disruptive.

To compound the problems, United’s continued pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong may not be successful after reports earlier this week suggested the Dutch international had expressed reservations about the way the club is run.