Manchester United summer target Benjamin Sesko scores a wonder goal for Slovenia

Manchester United summer transfer target Benjamin Sesko showed exactly what the Red Devils are missing when he scored a miracle goal for Slovenia against Sweden on Tuesday evening.

United showed great interest in the 19-year-old during the recent transfer window, but he has opted to move to RB Leipzig next summer and is currently in his final season with Red Bull Salzburg.

Despite only turning 20 in May, Sesko has already established himself in the Slovenian national team and spectacularly scored his fourth goal for his country.

Benjamin Sesko celebrates after scoring a beautiful volley against Sweden on Tuesday

He was congratulated by his teammates after putting Slovenia in the lead in the match

With the game scoreless in the 28th minute, Petar Stojanovic played a lofted crossfield pass to the left side of the penalty area.

Sesko ran toward it at a brisk pace, showing great technique for hitting a stunning left foot volley back over the goal and into the far corner.

Sesko drove off to the corner of the field to celebrate, but Sesko himself also seemed a bit in shock that he had managed to pull off such a difficult skill.

The rising star continues to grow and has now scored in each of his last three international appearances.

Sesko (L) was wanted by Man United this summer but chose to agree to a transfer to RB Leipzig

He also made a quick start to the domestic season, scoring four goals in nine league appearances in Austria.

Sesko was featured in both of Salzburg’s Champions League matches, with his team AC Milan and Chelsea tied to 1-1.

It looks like he has the world at his feet at such a young age and United may already be missing out on securing his signature this summer.