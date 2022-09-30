Manchester United ‘still want to sign Frenkie de Jong’ AND Jude Bellingham

Manchester United are still interested in signing Frenkie de Jong, according to a report.

The Red Devils chased the midfielder all summer and agreed a free game with Barcelona, ​​but the Dutchman rejected the chance to move to Erik ten Hag’s side and was determined to remain in Spain.

According to ESPNhowever, United are set to go back for de Jong next summer and are also looking to sign England and Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham.

United’s interest in the Jong was a long-running saga into the summer transfer window, with the Red Devils chasing the 25-year-old for almost the entire season before taking over Casemiro from Real Madrid.

de Jong rejected the chance to move to United several times, regularly citing his wish to stay at Barcelona.

It is well known that the Catalan side owes him millions after he implemented a pay cut to help the club in times of financial crisis, a compensation he would miss out on if he left the club.

However, it is suggested that ten Hag is not deterred by the midfielder’s resistance to leave Barca, and the United boss believes he can convince him to persuade his former Ajax colleague to join him in England.

Bellingham, meanwhile, will almost certainly leave Dortmund next summer and there is no shortage of clubs lining up for his signature.

The 19-year-old has been on a breakout for both club and country for a few months and is expected to become one of the best midfielders in the world going forward.

Dortmund will likely demand massive compensation for the teenager, with a contract that runs until 2025.

United are expected to face competition from Manchester City, Liverpool and Real Madrid, but are hoping to land the star after showing their interest while he was in Birmingham.

However, the Red Devils expect a quiet window in January.

Bellingham rejected approaches from the Premier League before moving to Dortmund in 2020 from the Championship side for £20.7 million, which is a world record for a teenager.