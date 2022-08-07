Manchester United still need to SELL players ahead of their Premier League opener against Brighton

After months of speculation and preparation, Erik ten Hag will finally take charge of his first competitive game for Manchester United on Sunday.

All eyes have been on the Dutchman since his arrival from Ajax in May, with every signing, statement and decision scrutinized as he embarks on the rebuilding of the squad at Old Trafford.

And with just hours until their Premier League season opener against Brighton, Sports post has assessed how well the 52-year-old is prepared for his first season and how much more he has yet to change with this United side.

Erik ten Hag is preparing for his first competitive match at Manchester United

The Red Devils take on Brighton at home on Sunday in their Premier League season opener

WHO NEED MORE?

Despite the fact that Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Edinson Cavani, Jesse Lingard and more have already left the club this summer, United still have a lot of deadwood to shift.

Sports post reported over the week that Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Axel Tuanzebe, Ethan Laird and Phil Jones were all deemed redundant at Old Trafford.

Jones is in touch with DC United, while left-back Alex Telles secured a season-long lease to Seville on Thursday, while the United board looks to kick-start their six-man summer exodus.

Meanwhile, the biggest question mark remains over Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at the club – after Ten Hag taunted the Portugal international for leaving their recent friendly against Rayo Vallecano early.

Ten Hag then softened his tone, saying it was unfair that Ronaldo took all the blame because other team-mates did the same last weekend, but the Portuguese star is determined to leave for a Champions League club.

Spain’s Sevilla confirmed the season-long loan of Alex Telles from United on Thursday

MORE SIGNATURES?

You would do well to recall a transfer story that has been as long-winded as Frenkie de Jong’s supposed move to Man United has been in recent months.

The Barcelona midfielder was identified as one of their top transfer priorities early on in ten Hag’s tenure – as they searched for a replacement for the departed Paul Pogba.

Ten Hag was hesitant about a deal this week, saying: “You work with the current squad and develop players. At the moment the players in that position are performing very well.’

United’s pursuit of Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong has stalled in recent weeks

Negotiations stalled last month and that has opened the door for rivals to potentially fill in for the Dutchman – as Chelsea prepare to hijack United’s bid for the Jong.

Londoners are increasingly hopeful of winning the battle for the midfielder, who has been affected by the chance to play in the Champions League and live in the capital.

Should de Jong opt for a reunion with ten Hag, United have also been eyeing Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice – although neither would likely be available this summer.

WATCHING BRIGHTON

The worrying thing for United fans en route to their season opener against Brighton is that their side won’t be too different from the side that beat the Seagulls 4-0 in May.

Although United have recruited Lisandro Martinez from Ajax and Christian Eriksen from Brentford this summer, it is unlikely that both will start Sunday’s game at Old Trafford.

Full-back Tyrell Malacia has the best chance of making the basics after a decent pre-season performance, but all in all, United’s first-team doesn’t look much better than last year.

Returning mercenary Anthony Martial, who scored three goals on their pre-season tour, looked destined to start on Sunday but has now been ruled out with injury.

Anthony Martial shone in the preseason, but was slapped for Brighton’s opener

This could open the door for Cristiano Ronaldo to lead United’s line, despite his desire to leave the club this summer is crystal clear.

He declared himself fit to start on his Instagram story on Saturday, but whether the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has adapted to ten Hag’s playing style is another question – as the former Real Madrid star has a disrupted preparation had .

He did not travel with the rest of the squad on their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia due to family reasons. Instead, he stayed in Portugal and trained alone.

While the season will not be defined by their opening game with the Seagulls, ten Hag and his staff will be aware of the importance of starting their season strong with a win on Sunday.