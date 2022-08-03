Manchester United step closer to setting up a fans’ share scheme

Manchester United have come one step closer to setting up a fan share plan that would give supporters a significant stake in the club’s ownership.

United have been in talks with the Manchester United Supporters’ Trust for more than a year after chairman Joel Glazer promised to set up the plan as part of the club’s response to the failed European Super League.

United and MUST have finally come up with a series of proposals that have been held up by regulatory and legal complications. They were accepted by 99 percent of voters in an exit poll after the first of several members’ meetings hosted by MUST.

Voting closes on 9 August and if the majority of members vote in favor of the proposals, they will be presented to Old Trafford’s Central Board.

Under the scheme, fans’ shares would have the same voting weight as the Glazer family’s B shares, with the proceeds of the share sale reinvested in the club. The Glazers and other shareholders would not benefit from the arrangement.

MUST has been aiming to revive the plan since it was wiped out by the Glazers’ acquisition of United in 2005. It aims to create the largest fan-shareholder movement in world football and sees the current proposals as the first step towards that goal.

While MUST accepts that the settlement will not change Glazers’ majority stake, it believes it is an important step towards a better ownership model.

The news comes as the club prepares for another Premier League season.

After a miserable season both on and off the pitch last year, United fans are hoping the club can improve its fortunes under new manager Erik ten Hag.

In their quest to close the gap to the teams that finished above them last season, the club has brought in Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen and Tyrell Malacia.

Players like Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Edinson Cavani and Jesse Lingard have all left the club.

United start their season against Brighton at Old Trafford on Sunday.