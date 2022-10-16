Manchester United starlet Kobbie Mainoo named on bench against Newcastle United

<!–

Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo will be on the bench this afternoon for the Newcastle game at Old Trafford.

The 17-year-old midfielder, known for his vision and technical prowess in the middle of the field, trained with United’s first team on weekdays.

This allowed Erik ten Hag to hand over his Premier League debut against Eddie Howe’s side this afternoon.

Mainoo played the first half of the U21’s 3-3 draw against Chelsea on Saturday, but was eliminated at halftime to ensure he was fit for this afternoon’s game against Newcastle.

The midfielder was tipped to make United for Thursday’s win against Omonia, but Ten Hag decided not to select the youngster.

Still, Ten Hag was eager to bring in the youngster for their clash against Newcastle.

Mainoo was called up by Ten Hag after he excelled at Manchester United’s under-21 team

Several first-team players are absent due to injury or suspension, making it the perfect opportunity for Mainoo to take a look.

Mainoo will join Scott McTominay – who was suspended after picking up a fifth yellow card during the 2022-2023 season.

In addition, Mainoo could be seen as a replacement for Christian Eriksen – who has been left out of the squad for this afternoon’s game.

That’s why Erik ten Hag could give the young starlet a chance to play this afternoon

Cristiano Ronaldo leads the line for United, while Sancho and Antony will occupy the flanks

Meanwhile, Anthony Martial has been ruled out due to the back injury he sustained during United’s game against Everton and Marcus Rashford has been dropped on the bench.

Therefore, Cristiano Ronaldo will lead the line for Manchester United, while Jadon Sancho and Antony will occupy the flanks.

On the defense, it is Raphael Varane who starts for Victor Lindelof after Ten Hag decided to drop the Swedish international on the bench.