Manchester United star Mason Greenwood ‘is arrested for breaching bail conditions’

Mason Greenwood has been arrested on suspicion of violating the terms of his bail following his arrest on charges of rape, assault and threat of murder, reports said.

The 21-year-old Manchester United striker was arrested in January after photos and videos were posted online.

Greenwood is believed to have breached the terms of his bail after contacting his alleged victim.

Greenwood is being interviewed after officers visited his £15,000 a month home this morning. The sun reports.

The football star’s bail was extended at a closed hearing in the Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court in June.

He was later questioned on suspicion of making murder threats when he spent three nights in cells at a police station in Greater Manchester.

Greenwood was released on conditional bail, which has since been extended twice.

However, the police did not specify when it would run out after the closed court hearing in June.

The striker’s last appearance for Manchester United was on January 22.

The club was previously forced to release a statement saying that “it did not condone any form of violence”.

United have suspended Greenwood after police launched an investigation but are still receiving his £75,000 a week salary.

Greater Manchester Police have been contacted for comment.