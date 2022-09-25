Manchester United receive potential boost in pursuit of Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak

Manchester United have received a potential boost in their pursuit of Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

According to The mirrorAtletico have identified Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez as a potential replacement if Oblak leaves.

Widely regarded as one of the pre-eminent shot-stoppers in world football, Oblak is in the final year of his contract at Atletico.

Atletico will reportedly consider selling Oblak in January to avoid losing him for free next summer.

United have been linked with a move for Oblak, with the 29-year-old seen as a possible replacement for David de Gea.

De Gea is also out of contract at the end of this season, although United have the option to extend his deal by another year. United are still considering whether to offer the Spaniard a new contract.

Oblak has often impressed for Atletico and has extensive experience playing in the Champions League.

He has played a total of 360 games for Atletico since joining the club in 2014.

Martinez has only played twice in the Champions League, with both appearances coming for Arsenal in 2014-15, but he has made a big impact for Aston Villa in the Premier League since leaving the Gunners in 2020.