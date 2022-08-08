Manchester United puzzle fans as club posts video of Cristiano Ronaldo being loudly BOOED

Manchester United supporters have been confused after the club posted a video of Cristiano Ronaldo being loudly booed for their loss to Brighton on Sunday.

Erik Ten hag’s reign at Old Trafford started with a defeat as Pascal Gross braced the Seagulls in the first half before Alexis Mac Allister scored an own goal.

Ronaldo was included in the squad to face Graham Potter and came off the bench to replace Fred in the 53rd minute.

Ahead of kick-off, the Portuguese star was booed loudly by supporters and a video was posted on the club’s official Twitter account, leaving fans confused.

One fan wrote: ‘Cristiano Ronaldo has just been booed by the Stretford End. You like it.’

A second fan simply said ‘they posted the boo’s’ while another wrote ‘Damn they booed him’.

Erik ten Hag begged Cristiano Ronaldo to ‘do more to get fit’ after missing most of the prep

A fourth fan was saddened by the decision to verbally abuse Ronaldo. He said: ‘Booting a player who wants to leave for lack of ambition, but not booing the players who have us on this 5 year drought of trophies…

“This fan base and the glazes are Align in their philosophy.”

After the game, Ten Hag called on the 37-year-old to ‘do more’ to get completely fit again.

The Dutchman told Sky Sports: ‘It takes time, you can’t force it. He’s been training for a week.

“He needs to do more to get fit. This match will help and he will be better next week.”