Manchester United players and staff ‘hit by suspected food poisoning’ after Moldova trip

Manchester United players and staff ‘suffered a bout of suspected food poisoning’ following their UEFA Europa League trip to Moldova last week.

Erik ten Hag’s team faced Sheriff Tiraspol in Moldova’s capital Chisinau on Thursday night, winning 2-0 thanks to goals from Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo.

They then returned to Manchester by private jet, but members of the party began to feel unwell on Friday.

Manchester United players and staff ‘hit by suspected food poisoning’ after their win over Sheriff in Moldova’s capital Chisinau last Thursday

United played at the Zimbru Stadium in Chisinau in the UEFA Europa League group stage

According to The sunup to 12 in the United camp were hit with a handful of players missing training on Friday and others on Saturday.

The report says United is investigating whether the illness was the result of something they ate while in Moldova or on the flight home.

United were out of action at the weekend after Sunday’s Premier League home game against Leeds United was postponed due to stretched police resources due to the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Erik ten Hag’s team won Thursday’s match 2-0 and were then not in action at the weekend

It is uncertain how badly United would have been affected by the disease if the match at Old Trafford had gone ahead.

Some of the players who missed training on Friday were able to return on Saturday and all those affected have been able to leave for international duty.

United’s revival under the Ten Hag, which has seen them win five of their last six games in all competitions, will be put to the test after the international break when they face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on October 2.

United’s players celebrate Cristiano Ronaldo’s penalty to make it 2-0 on Thursday night

United then face another European away trip, to Cyprus to face Omonia Nicosia, the following Thursday.

The win over Sheriff was an ideal response after United lost 1-0 at home to Real Sociedad in their opening group clash.