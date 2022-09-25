Manchester United ‘plan to trigger option for 12-month extension to Marcus Rashford’s contract’

Manchester United will reportedly trigger a clause to extend Marcus Rashford’s deal by a year if they are unable to agree a new contract with the striker.

Rashford’s United contract is set to expire at the end of the season, but as reported by Daily ExpressUnited are prepared to trigger a 12-month option before Christmas if required.

Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with a move for Rashford, whose future at United remains uncertain.

Negotiations are underway between United and Rashford over a new deal, but no agreement has yet been reached.

United are keen not to lose Rashford on a free next summer and if they activated the option of a 12-month extension they would be able to get a transfer fee for him.

United manager Erik ten Hag is keen to keep Rashford, who has performed well of late

Erik ten Hag is keen to keep Rashford at United, especially after his impressive start to the season, which has seen him score two goals and provide three assists in six Premier League games.

Rashford has endured a lot of frustration over the past few seasons as he has struggled for form and also endured minor injuries.

However, there have been some encouraging signs for Rashford under ten Hag so far and he is also keen to break back into the England squad ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

In total, Rashford has played 309 games for United and has scored 96 goals.