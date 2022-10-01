Manchester United owners the Glazer family donate to Hurricane Ian relief fund, are matched NFL

The owners of Manchester United and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Glazer family, donated $1 million to Hurricane Ian relief, with the NFL Foundation following suit and matching their donation.

The Glazer family may not be popular with Manchester United fans, but it may have made a decision that could help their popularity in Tampa Bay and Florida residents after donating $1 million to Hurricane Ian’s disaster relief efforts.

Buccaneers co-owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz released a statement saying, “The devastation suffered in Southwest Florida and the damage done to our state will be felt for some time to come.

“It will take entire communities to work together resiliently for an extended period of time, and our family is committed to helping with the recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with the countless people affected, the heroic first responders and all those who help protect others.”

The Glazers’ $1 million donation has been matched by the NFL in the league’s own contribution.

The NFL Foundation will work with the Buccaneers to identify and provide funding to nonprofit organizations that will address the immediate needs of those affected throughout Florida.

In a statement, the league said: “The NFL family’s thoughts are with the various communities affected by Hurricane Ian during this difficult time and we will continue to find additional ways to provide aid and support to those in Florida.” who need it now and in the future. months ahead.’

In addition to the donations, following Bucs’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, the NFL will also be auctioning a limited number of game-worn jerseys and other unique items for fans to bid for on NFL.com/auction to support the relief efforts of the American Red Cross.

Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday as one of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the United States, hitting Floridians on both coasts of the state, cutting power to 2.67 million homes and businesses, according to the report. Associated Press.

The Buccaneers practiced at the Dolphins’ facilities this week after moving to Miami due to the hurricane.

However, the NFL is going to take its chances with Hurricane Ian by hosting Sunday night’s Chiefs-Buccaneers game at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium.

The league previously selected US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis as a contingency venue for the game after the Bucs evacuated Florida’s Gulf Coast.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the many thousands in southwest Florida who were hit hard by Hurricane Ian,” the Bucs said in a statement. “We are also very grateful that the Tampa Bay area was spared the most damaging effects of this powerful storm.

“We have informed the NFL, after consulting with local and government agencies, that we are ready to play Sunday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium as originally scheduled.”

Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady announced Thursday that he was making a donation to the relief effort and encouraged others to do the same.

The legendary NFL figure took to Twitter to call shortly after it was announced that his team will play at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday night.

Brady wrote on Twitter: ‘Luckily (sic) were able to go home Sunday night but so many people in Florida won’t be able to do the same.

“I will make a donation to the Florida Disaster Fund to get things started, and I hope the rest of the NFL family in our state will follow suit.”

He didn’t say how much he would donate, but added: “Our neighbors support us endlessly, it’s time to give something back.”

The DeVos family, who own the Orlando Magic, have also made a $1 million donation to the emergency fund.

“Our hearts are with this community, which has been part of our family for a long time,” said Orlando Magic President Dan DeVos.

“We will continue to work with organizations closest to those most affected, and as always prioritize the health and safety of the people in the region. This community is resilient and our thoughts and prayers are with those affected as well as the leaders and first responders who consistently put neighbors first.”