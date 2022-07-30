Manchester United lose to a Joao Felix goal in pre-season loss to Atletico

A FRIEND against Atletico Madrid is one of the biggest contradictions in football, and it was no surprise to see Manchester United dragged into a rather tricky pre-season battle with Diego Simeone’s side when they were defeated by a late goal by Joao Felix in the Ullevaal Stadium.

The Brazilian was one of 10 substitutions made by Atletico boss Diego Simeone in the second half and he struck in the 87th minute to settle this tricky affair. The ball was passed to Joao Felix on the left and he cut in Diogo Dalot before using the Portuguese as a shield to trick David de Gea with a low shot into the right post.

The afternoon got even worse for United and their new manager Erik ten Hag when Fred was sent off in the 90th minute for being shown a second yellow card for planting his foot in the body of Alvaro Morata lying on the ground.

Fred received a second yellow card and was sent off in injury time against Atletico Madrid

The pre-season defeat saw Christian Eriksen’s first appearance in a Man Utd shirt

It was the seventh yellow card from referee Espen Eskas, two of which came just before half time after a 20-man melee.

A first loss in five pre-season outings for Ten Hag. If he wanted to strengthen his team to be ready for the new season, this was the ideal test. United were forced to fight every step of the way, and perhaps that’s not such a bad thing for a group of players who were less than united last season.

If Ten Hag hoped for more goals after scoring thirteen times during the club’s pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia, he would be disappointed.

United failed to score under the Dutchman for the first time against the team that knocked them out of the Champions League in March.

There was a promising debut for Christian Eriksen, the Danish international who came off the bench in the second half to a warm welcome from his Nordic neighbors here and immediately started creating chances.

The Manchester United squad lineup ahead of their pre-season clash with Atletico Madrid in Oslo

Summer signing Lisandro Martinez sat on the bench when Manchester United lost to Atletico

Ten Hag brought what should be his first team to Oslo ahead of next weekend’s Premier League opening game at home in Brighton, with the players left behind – including Cristiano Ronaldo – set to face Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford on Sunday.

However, Jadon Sancho fell ill overnight at United’s hotel, so Anthony Elanga started on the right side of the attack. With Luke Shaw not on the trip, new £14.6 million defender Tyrell Malacia started as left-back and United’s other two summer signings, Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez, sat on the bench.

Malacia was involved in setting up United’s first chance of the game in the second minute as the England side got off to a bright start in the Oslo sunshine. He did well to get out of trouble close to his own penalty area and pass the ball to Bruno Fernandes, who released Marcus Rashford with a long ball to the left. Rashford cut Stefan Savic in before forcing a clever save from Jan Oblak on his nearest post.

Moments later, Anthony Martial grabbed a loose ball and went on for goal, but he lifted his effort narrowly over the crossbar under pressure from two defenders.

Christen Eriksen signed a free transfer for Manchester United and played in the second half

Erik ten Hag instructs his players from the sidelines as United take on Atletico in Oslo

Martial has looked sharp again here after scoring three goals on tour and is expected to lead United’s attack against Brighton regardless of how Ronaldo plays against Vallecano, with the Portuguese star believed to be three weeks away from full fitness.

However, Atletico came back into the game and had two clear sightings of goal as the first half progressed. First, Angel Correra flared up after a free kick by Yannick Carrasco was struck at him. After that, Victor Lindelof made a snap to clear his lines from Marcos Llorente’s shot and had to recover quickly to cut the ball off Geoffrey Kondogbia’s toes in front of the goal.

It wouldn’t be Atletico Madrid without a bit of nagging, though, and the rest of the first half sank into a litany of minor fouls and bookings.

Anthony Martial comes close to United in Red Devils’ pre-season defeat to Atletico Madrid

Fred joined Thomas Lemar in the referee’s notebook for hacking into Correa and Reinildo followed for flooring Elanga after the youngster stole the ball from him close to the goal.

Elanga needed treatment minutes earlier when he took a boot to the groin in a challenge with Llorente. United medical staff then had to treat Harry Maguire for a cut when he complained to the referee.

Tempers erupted in the 39th minute as Scott McTominay charged Oblak as he came out to claim a high ball, and all 20 outfield players were involved in a melee in the Atletico box that ended with McTominay and the Slovenian goalkeeper winning. were booked.

Maguire was then given the fifth yellow card of the game early in the second half and Martial received treatment when Simeone made 10 substitutions just before the hour.

The Red Devils suffered their first loss of the preseason when they lost 1-0 to the Spanish side

Ten Hag was more reserved with his substitutions, waited until the 69th minute to give Eriksen his debut instead of Martial and sent Donny van de Beek to McTominay.

Atletico should have finished in second place earlier, but Saul Niguez led a first shot over the crossbar from close range when a cross from Joao Felix found him in front of the goal.

Eriksen’s first real contribution was to drive a nice pass diagonally across the goal, but Rashford and Elanga couldn’t quite reach the end of it. Shortly afterwards, his corner took Maguire unmarked in front of goal, but the United skipper inexplicably headed wide.

It proved costly when Joao Felix stepped in to grab the winner. Fred seeing red was a fitting end to a rather ill-tempered friendly.