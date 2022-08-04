Manchester United ‘line up alternatives to Frenkie de Jong’… but neither are available this summer

Manchester United have alternatives to Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, but the two primary options are not available this summer, it has been reported.

The club, led by Erik ten Hag, former Ajax coach of De Jong, has been chasing the midfielder all summer, with the pursuit at various intervals appearing both on the brink of completion and futile.

According to the athleticare the club’s preferred alternatives to De Jong Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham, of West Ham and Borussia Dortmund respectively, but neither of these are expected to be available this summer.

Rice’s contract with West Ham expires in 2024, with the club having the option to extend it for another year until 2025, while Bellingham’s contract also runs until 2025.

Both players are said to be the subject of significant interest from Europe’s elite, with Chelsea having identified Rice as one of their main targets to refresh an older midfield, while Bellingham has been associated with Real Madrid and Liverpool in the past.

Despite having alternatives, De Jong would still remain at the top of United’s wish list as the clock ticks for the summer.

The report states that United signed a £71 million deal with the Spanish club on July 14, but then the deal stalled.

The Athletic claim seniors at United believe the obstacles standing in their way of getting their man are financial in nature, with De Jong seeking the wages he is owed by Barcelona.

Barcelona has postponed the wages of a number of players during the pandemic due to the significant financial blow. It is believed that De Jong owes a wage that runs into the millions.

Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves is more likely this summer if they don’t bring in De Jong

If the club did not sign the player this summer, the most likely alternatives would be Youri Tielemans or Ruben Neves.

At the start of the summer, it looked like both would leave their respective clubs, but the market doesn’t seem to have been kind to either player.

Tielemans’ contract with Leicester expires next year and the Belgian is said to be reluctant to sign new terms. Neves’ deal has an extra year to run and as such could be a more expensive option than the Leicester midfielder.