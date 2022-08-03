Manchester United left-back Alex Telles set to join Sevilla on season-long loan

Manchester United Full-back Alex Telles is expected to undergo a medical in Seville this week before being hired for a season.

The Spanish side have also named its United team-mate Eric Bailly as a possible replacement for Jules Kunde, who left for Barcelona last week.

Telles, 29, is redundant under Erik ten Hag, who has bought Tyrell Malacia to increase competition for Luke Shaw, while Lisandro Martinez can also cover that position.

Manchester United left-back Alex Telles (above) is poised to join Sevilla for a season

Brazilian fullback Telles, who came to United for £15.8 million from Porto in 2020, made 26 appearances last season.

He played a part in pre-season friendlies and was among the goalscorers in last week’s behind-closed-door friendly win over Wrexham.

Talks have progressed quickly and he is expected to sign for Sevilla before the weekend.

Telles (right) started only one of United’s six preseason friendlies – against Rayo Vallecano

Telles’ chances of playing next season are slim as Luke Shaw has returned to action and manager Erik ten Hag (left) has also signed Tyrell Malacia (right).

Sevilla have a good relationship with United and believe Telles can have a big impact on their squad.

Bailly has an offer from Fulham plus interest from Roma and AC Milan, but is on the three-man Sevilla shortlist and awaits a serious offer.

United are also poised to take a loan this week for Ethan Laird to join Watford. However, Phil Jones is waiting for other options rather than pursuing a proposal to join Wayne Rooney at DC United.