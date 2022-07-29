Manchester United lead race for Salzburg star Benjamin Sesko after club hold talks with agent

Manchester United met with Benjamin Sesko’s agent last Wednesday, but Red Bull Salzburg won’t sell this window unless they get an offer of over £55million.

The 19-year-old striker has already been linked with moves to Newcastle, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in the window, but it looks like United could lead the race for his signature.

Sesko has started the season in good form, scoring two goals in Salzburg’s first two games, and the club is hesitant to let the Slovenian star leave.

Erik ten Hag may need to bolster his striking options if United lose Cristiano Ronaldo

Sesko’s agent had sparked speculation last week after he posted an image to his Instagram account while dining near Tyne Bridge. However, there have been no official talks or approaches from Newcastle yet.

The Magpies remain eager to add more firepower to their attack and have also been linked with moves for Harvey Barnes and Jack Harrison.

Man Utd’s interest in Sesko comes with Cristiano Ronaldo’s future still unclear. The Portuguese star returned to the club this week, but United are preparing goals in case they need to replace their iconic number seven.

Sesko, who scored the winner for Salzburg in their recent 1-0 pre-season win over Liverpool, is seen as a possible option to replace Ronaldo.

The club is also associated with Ajax winger Anthony and Austrian striker Sasa Kalajdzic from Stuttgart.

United will kick off their Premier League campaign next weekend when they host Brighton on Sunday.