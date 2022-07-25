Manchester United join the race for £55m-rated Red Bull Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko

Manchester United have joined the clubs eyeing Red Bull Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko, but the Austrian club are not looking to sell for less than £55million this summer.

Newcastle United, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are all confirmed admirers of the talented 19-year-old.

Salzburg are looking to keep Sesko for the season, having already started well with two goals in two games, unless they get an offer close to their valuation.

Sesko’s agent teased supporters with an Instagram post of him dining out near Tyne Bridge last week, sparking a flurry of activity on social media, but Newcastle tempered the excitement by saying that although Sesko was a player who they admired, nothing had been advanced as to a move.

Newcastle remain eager to sign a young striker in this window and also want a right winger.

Manchester United are looking at options as they need to clarify Cristiano Ronaldo’s situation this week.

No talks have taken place with Slovenian international Sesko, 6ft 4ins, but he is a player they are aware of as they prepare to draw up a list of goals.

Ajax winger Antony has also been discussed, as has Austrian striker Sasa Kalajdzic from Stuttgart. Others are also being considered.

Ronaldo wants to leave Atlético Madrid, interested if a deal can be made financially viable.