Manchester United: Jadon Sancho reveals reason behind shinpad celebration after Europa League goal

Jadon Sancho has opened up about the reasons for his shinpad celebration after scoring in Manchester United’s win on Thursday.

The Red Devils winger scored the opener as Erik ten Hag’s side went 2-0 past Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League at the Zimbru Stadium in Chisinau, Moldova, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring the second from the penalty spot.

And Sancho revealed the heartwarming background to why he took off an ankle shin guard and held it up for the crowd after his goal.

He said, ‘Yes, a small child gave me a pair of shin guards and asked me to wear them. I said ‘Yes, no problem’ and that was a small gesture from me when I scored, to show him I was wearing his shin pads that he gave me.’

A video posted on social media showed Sancho’s car being mobbed by United fans and handed over a pair of specially designed shin guards with his face on them.

Afterwards, the child’s father said he would have to wear them in a match – and Sancho duly did.

The 22-year-old added: “It was very important that we got the win today. Obviously our last home game against Real Sociedad was upset and when we got into this game we knew we had to get the three points today.”

Despite being fully fit and in good shape, Sancho missed the England Nations League roster named Thursday by manager Gareth Southgate – the last roster named for the Qatar winter championship.

Sancho said: “Of course it’s disappointing that I don’t get the call-up, but again, I have to keep working hard and hopefully I get the call-up for the World Cup. I just need to focus on myself and keep working hard.’