Manchester United interested in signing Marko Arnautovic

Manchester United are interested in signing former West Ham and Stoke forward Marko Arnautovic.

Erik ten Hag added defenders Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia along with creative midfielder Christian Eriksen to his squad this summer, but he has not yet managed to bolster his front line.

Ten Hag wants to rectify this and has turned his attention to Arnautovic.

During his earlier spells in England, Arnautovic showed his ability to play wide or through the middle, and Sports post understands that his versatility makes him an attractive option for United, while also expected to be cheap.

The Red Devils have made an offer of 8 million euros for the Bologna striker the athletic.

United’s need to bring in another striker has become more pressing in recent weeks following news that Cristiano Ronaldo is looking to leave the club.

The Portuguese star missed the team’s pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia, and his future remains uncertain after being left on the bench on Sunday for United’s opening game of the season against Brighton.

Meanwhile, Anthony Martial – who made an impression in pre-season – is currently ruled out with a hamstring problem, forcing ten Hag to play Bruno Fernandes as central striker against Graham Potter’s men.

Ten Hag and his assistant Steve McClaren have previously worked with Arnautovic, as the Austrian played among the pair at FC Twente as he made his way into senior football.

Arnautovic went on to make 184 Premier League games in his time with Stoke and West Ham, although he has not played in England’s top flight since 2019.

The 33-year-old finished as Bologna’s top scorer last season, scoring 14 Serie A goals for the Italian side.