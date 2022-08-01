Manchester United have ‘no issue’ with Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Old Trafford early in friendly

Manchester United have maintained they have no problem with Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Old Trafford before the end of their 1-1 friendly against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

The absent Portuguese star played the first 45 minutes of the game, but was the only player to be substituted by manager Erik ten Hag at half time.

The news came amid uncertainty over his future at Old Trafford, with Ronaldo looking to leave the club as United have no Champions League football this season.

United initially declined comment, but they have made it clear that the club has no problem with Ronaldo

As reported by Sky Sports via the Mirror, United have now made it clear that the club has no problem with Ronaldo leaving early as he was one of the players to do the same.

The 37-year-old was replaced at halftime by Amad Diallo, who gave United the lead in the 48th minute with a rebound from close range.

But nine minutes later Rayo Vallecano came right through the finish of Alvaro Garcia Rivera.

Ten Hag is pleased with what he saw during his team’s preparation, as he insisted his team be ready for Sunday’s Premier League opener against Brighton.

‘Generally sure’ [happy with pre-season],,I think we are making a good pre-season and making good progress. We are ready for the season, but I know there is still a lot of room for improvement and we need to improve,” said Ten Hag.

“That too is a process that will continue into the season, but for next week it will also be about the result. It [team selection] was a mix of experience and youth, some guys met for the first time today so what can you expect?

“You saw the attitude was great, they were fighting and working for each other and it was positive. We created a lot of chances, okay, we also had chances, but I think we have to be happy with the performance.’