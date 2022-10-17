Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood appears in court

<!–

Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood has been taken to court today after being charged with attempted rape, coercive behavior and assault.

The England winger appeared in the dock at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Monday, wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Members of his family sat in the public gallery, as well as members of the press. The 21-year-old was flanked by two port officials as he entered the court.

The player was first detained in January over allegations involving a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

He has since been released on bail but was arrested in the Trafford area on Saturday for alleged breach of terms.

The football star’s bail was extended during a private hearing at the Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court in June – he was arrested for violating those terms

Shortly after 4pm on Saturday, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it had authorized Greater Manchester Police to charge Greenwood.

Janet Potter, Deputy Chief Prosecutor for CPS North West, said: ‘The Crown Prosecution Service has today authorized the Greater Manchester Police Department to charge Mason Greenwood, 21, with attempted rape, controlling and coercive conduct and assault that actually cause physical injury.

“All three cases concern the same complainant.

“Specialized rape prosecutors from CPS North West’s complex cases department have cleared the charges after reviewing a file of evidence received from Greater Manchester Police.”

The attempted rape is said to have taken place in October 2021.

The controlling and coercive behavior covers a period between November 2018 and October this year, while the assault charge with actual bodily harm is dated December 2021.

Greenwood, 21, was arrested in January and immediately suspended by his club

Ms Potter added: ‘The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that the accused is under criminal proceedings and that he is entitled to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there is no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online that could harm these proceedings in any way.”

Within hours of the allegations surfacing online at the start of the year, the attacker – who played once for England – was banned from playing or training at the Old Trafford club.

Nike suspended and later terminated its sponsorship deal with Greenwood, while Electronic Arts confirmed its removal from active squads on its Fifa 22