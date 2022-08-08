Manchester United fans rage against club’s new ‘puke green’ third kit after images are leaked online

Adidas’ design for Manchester United’s new third kit did not go down well with supporters after it was leaked online.

The kit features a darkened badge and sponsor and several stripes across the body, the rest is striking bright green.

It has left a bitter taste in some fans’ mouths and some have joked that it can be difficult to compete while wearing green because it is the same color as the pitch.

Adidas’ design for Manchester United’s next new third kit is not going well

One fan commented: ‘We can’t complete steps already, how are we going to do when we get lost in the real grass, what the real f’.

A second fan wrote ‘Last season it was the zebra kit now the horrible slime kit’.

Another United fan wrote “About as embarrassing as yesterday’s performance.”

“The color of my face went to look yesterday,” said a fourth supporter.

The disappointment fans have felt with the new kit is similar to what they felt in Sunday’s Premier League opener against Brighton.

England star Alessia Russo models the bright green kit described as ‘puking’

Erik ten Hag’s reign at the club began with defeat as Pascal Gross braced the Seagulls in the first half before Alexis Mac Allister scored an own goal.

United fans hope to see new signings wearing the kit this season, with the club keen to bolster the squad ahead of the September 1 transfer deadline.

The Old Trafford side will be aiming for their first win of the season when they travel to West London on Saturday to face Brentford.