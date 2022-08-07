WhatsNew2Day
Manchester United fans fight in the stands at Old Trafford as the Red Devils are beaten by Brighton

Manchester United fans BATTLE each other in the stands at Old Trafford as the Red Devils are beaten by Brighton in Erik ten Hag’s first Premier League game in charge

Things went awry on and off the pitch when Manchester United lost to Brighton in their first Premier League game of the season.

There was much hope among United fans for the start of a new era under Erik ten Hag, but they suffered a first-ever home defeat to the Seagulls, who were deserved winners at Old Trafford.

Pascal Gross scored twice in the first half to give Brighton a commanding lead and while an own goal from Alexis Mac Allister narrowed the deficit after halftime, Ten Hag’s side were unable to complete the turnaround.

A fight seemed to break out in part of the crowd as Manchester United lost to Brighton

In one photo a man seems to have his hand around the throat of another spectator

The result led to heightened tensions in the stands and a fight appeared to break out in part of the crowd at Old Trafford.

In one photo, a man appears to have his hand around another spectator’s throat.

Fans from the section below then got involved as others tried to spread the word, with many simply watching in horror.

Other fans tried to spread the word, while many simply watched in horror

Before the match, Ten Hag urged supporters to be the 12th man against Brighton.

‘If we bring commitment, I think they [the fans] will like it and they will bring the fight back,” said the Dutchman. “I think the stadium is meant to bring battle and cooperation.”

It seems some of those in attendance at Old Trafford took that call to action a little too seriously.



