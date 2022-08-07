Manchester United fans dismayed at £7.5m bid for Arnautovic after his slurs at Euro 2020

Fans have used social media to question Manchester United’s decision to move for Marko Arnautovic after he was reported to have made racist comments.

The former West Ham attacker was accused of racist language during Austria’s opening match of Euro 2020 against North Macedonia.

The 33-year-old apologized to his opponents after Austria won the match 3-1, but insisted he was “not a racist”.

Fans have used social media to question Manchester United’s decision to move for Marko Arnautovic after he was reported to have made racist comments

One supporter wrote on social media: ‘Arnautovic is racist by the way, he can stay so far away from my club’.

Another said: ‘Manchester United do you know that Arnautovic is an established racist???’

While one supporter said: ‘So Erik Ten Hag thinks a racist and third-rate human being like Arnautovic will add character to the locker room? What a clown lol.

Ferguson used to call old managers, friends and even old teachers to determine the character of his players. How could the Utd recruiting team have overlooked that Arnautovic is a rabid racist when all that was needed was a Google search? — Pilib De Brún (Phil Brown) (@Malachians) August 7, 2022

If drawing Arnautovic wasn’t bad enough, he’s also a racist. — Pub Talk United (@PubTalkUnited) August 7, 2022

Arnautovic is racist by the way, he can stay so far away from my club — Z (@zohayerrr) August 7, 2022

Others took to the social media site to say, “Arnautovic is another nail in the coffin. A disgrace. unbelievable. Shameful. Like laughing at every fan’s face. A racist b-class pub player and a total f***head.’

Another supporter agreed, writing: ‘Can’t happen, it’s a shame, remember Suarez with Evra? Arnautovic has form’.

Ferguson used to call old managers, friends and even old teachers to determine the character of his players. How could the Utd recruiting team have overlooked that Arnautovic is a rabid racist when all it took was a Google search?” added another.

So Erik Ten Hag thinks that a racist and third-rate human being like Arnautovic will add character to the locker room? what a clown lol https://t.co/OA4EGHgrAv — Mihir (@mihir_h) August 7, 2022

Arnautovic was accused of being racist after he celebrated Austria’s third goal in their 3-1 win over North Macedonia at Euro 2020.

It was alleged on social media that he used an anti-Albanian slur against Egzon Bejtulai, who is of that background.

Arnautovic was then pictured having a heated argument with Bejtulai’s teammate Gjanni Alioski after the goal.

It is believed that Arnautovic said ‘I’m fucking your Albanian mother’ towards Alioski, according to koha.

Arnautovic was accused of being racist after celebrating Austria’s third goal in their 3-1 win over North Macedonia at Euro 2020

Arnautovic is reported to have told Ezgjan Alioski: ‘I’m fucking your Albanian mother’

The reason for the taint seems to be related to the Kosovo War, in which Serbia and Albania came into conflict over the Kosovo region. Arnautovic, whose father is Serbian, got into an argument with Alioski, who speaks Albanian.

The same report suggests that Arnautovic made the slur in Serbian, believing the Leeds United star would understand him.

Austria captain David Alaba was seen holding Arnautovic’s jaw to prevent the striker from speaking. It wasn’t until he stopped talking to Alioski that the former Bayern Munich man let go of his grip.

The 32-year-old posted a statement on social media to insist he is not a racist and has “friends from almost every country”.

Arnautovic escaped a £7,600 fine for the statement, with fans calling on UEFA to ban the feisty attacker after the incident.

Arnautovic also took to Instagram shortly after the match to insist that he is not “racist” and to talk about his “emotions” during the match.

Arnautovic said: “There were some heated words in the emotions of the match yesterday for which I would like to apologize, especially to my friends from North Macedonia and Albania.

“I want to say one thing very clearly: I’M NOT A RACIST! I have friends in almost every country and I stand for diversity. Anyone who knows me knows that.’