Manchester United fans are DIVIDED over Sir Alex Ferguson’s return to the club in an advisory role

Manchester United fans are divided over the appointment of Sir Alex Ferguson to an advisory role at the club, which was announced Friday night.

United fans took to Twitter to voice their opinion following the news, and there seems to be a clear divide between supporters, with many arguing it’s a positive move, while some believing it’s time for the club to to leave the Scot.

The legendary Scottish manager was appointed by Richard Arnold to a think tank of former club figures to advise on all aspects of running the club and provide support during Erik ten Hag’s rebuilding.

Manchester United fans are divided over decision to bring Sir Alex Ferguson back to the club

The Scot was appointed by Richard Arnold, who recognized the importance of his experience

Many fans believe the club should move on from its illustrious past and instead look to the future, with one fan writing on Twitter: “Personally I think we should let Fergie retire, he’s done a lot for him.” this club. Past.’

Another added: “Because this is *exactly* what you need to move on from the past and show confidence in your new manager.”

A third United fan said: ‘This is a risky tactic. Looking back to move forward…not sure if it’s best to be honest…’

And a fourth added: ‘Fergie time has passed, now it is Ten Hag’s time. I must go on with Sir Alex.’

A fifth suspected: “If you have a functional brain, you know this is not good at all.”

Ferguson resigned as Red Devils manager at the end of the 2012-13 season to be replaced by compatriot David Moyes.

The 80-year-old was comfortably the most successful manager in the club’s prestigious history, winning an unprecedented 38 trophies in just over 26 years.

And as such, some fans were quick to back the nomination, convinced that his return can only mean a return to the higher echelons of world football.

One supporter said: ‘Should have happened ten years ago, we wouldn’t have been in this mess.’

A second was happy with the move and said: ‘Finally the board is doing something right.’

While another said: ‘It’s been long enough, Sir Alex is back!’

And a fourth fan simply said, “It’s about time.”

Ferguson will be joined by former CEO David Gill, iconic United captain Bryan Robson and current football director John Murtough, allowing Arnold to draw on their experience in all aspects of the club.

It will give Ferguson more influence at Old Trafford than ever since he stepped down as manager nearly a decade ago.

It is clear that he will help advise Arnold on a wide range of issues, including the redevelopment of Old Trafford and Carrington, and the club’s relationship with its fans.