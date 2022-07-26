Manchester United face Wrexham in friendly as Erik ten Hag hands minutes to Martinez and Eriksen

Manchester United will face Wrexham in the National League in an extra friendly for the season on Wednesday morning, after returning home from their tour of Thailand and Australia.

The game against the non-league side – which is owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney – will take place in Carrington and will be played behind closed doors with no fans present.

Erik ten Hag will use the game as an opportunity to give minutes to the club’s new signings Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen, who are expected to join the squad for the first time.

It was initially believed that Manchester United’s youth team would face Wrexham, but Ten Hag was keen to give some of his first-team players extra minutes for the 2022-2023 Premier League campaign.

The Dutch manager wants to give Martinez and Eriksen another round before the start of the Premier League season. He is also eager to play James Garner if he can shake off his thigh injury.

However, Ten Hag is hesitant to play against Cristiano Ronaldo after returning to Manchester on Monday night after his extended absence from training due to family problems.

Ten Hag is eager to get Eriksen up to speed for the start of the 2022-2023 Premier League season. That is why he wants to give the Danish international a few minutes on Wednesday in the preseason exhibition game.

Eriksen became United’s second signing of the summer after agreeing to a three-year deal until 2025. He will make his debut for the club in their opening game of the season on 7 August.

Ten Hag also wants to give minutes to Garner, who was unable to make the impression he would have wanted during the pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia due to an injury.

The 21-year-old returned to Old Trafford this summer after an unforgettable season at Nottingham Forest, where he became a fan favorite as they won promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs.

He has been touted to thrive at United this season. However, he must shake off his injury woes before the Red Devils take on Brighton in the opening weekend of the Premier League.

Meanwhile, players like Ronaldo could be absent from United’s pre-season exhibition game with the National League squad on Wednesday.

Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United remains in the air as he told the club he wanted to leave Old Trafford this summer. He also missed the first three weeks of the preseason after taking care leave for a family problem.

United’s game against Wrexham on Wednesday could mark the first time Ronaldo and Ten Hag have met face-to-face since he made a request to leave the club this summer.

Nonetheless, Ronaldo’s return to United’s roster is seen as positive, even though players like Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford shot while he was gone.