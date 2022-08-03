Manchester United: Erik ten Hag fumes at Cristiano Ronaldo’s decision to leave friendly early

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has sensationally labeled Cristiano Ronaldo’s behavior ‘unacceptable’ after the Portuguese superstar left Sunday’s friendly match early.

United had publicly maintained that they had no problem with Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Old Trafford before the end of their 1-1 friendly against Rayo Vallecano.

The rowdy Portuguese star had played the first 45 minutes of the game, but was the only player to be substituted by manager Erik ten Hag at halftime.

Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United’s friendly match with Rayo Vallecano early on Sunday

Manager Erik ten Hag calls the star’s decision to leave early ‘unacceptable’

It came amid uncertainty over his future at Old Trafford, with Ronaldo looking to leave the club as United have no Champions League football this season.

The 37-year-old was not the only player to leave early on Sunday and Ten Hag is not impressed.

Talking about the incident, Ten Hag told ADVERTISEMENT: ‘I certainly don’t approve of this. This is unacceptable. For everyone. We are a team and you have to stay until the end.’

Ronaldo was replaced at halftime by Amad Diallo, who gave United the lead in the 48th minute with a rebound from close range.

But nine minutes later Rayo Vallecano came right through the finish of Alvaro Garcia Rivera.