Manchester United: Erik ten Hag fumes at Cristiano Ronaldo’s decision to leave friendly early
‘It’s UNACCEPTABLE… for everyone’: Angry Erik ten Hag furious at Cristiano Ronaldo’s decision to leave Old Trafford before the end of Man United’s last friendly as the rowdy star pushes to leave
- Cristiano Ronaldo left early Manchester United friendly against Rayo Vallecano
- After initially refusing to comment, United said they have no problem with Ronaldo
- It is believed that the 37-year-old star was one of a number of players who left early
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has sensationally labeled Cristiano Ronaldo’s behavior ‘unacceptable’ after the Portuguese superstar left Sunday’s friendly match early.
United had publicly maintained that they had no problem with Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Old Trafford before the end of their 1-1 friendly against Rayo Vallecano.
The rowdy Portuguese star had played the first 45 minutes of the game, but was the only player to be substituted by manager Erik ten Hag at halftime.
Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United’s friendly match with Rayo Vallecano early on Sunday
Manager Erik ten Hag calls the star’s decision to leave early ‘unacceptable’
It came amid uncertainty over his future at Old Trafford, with Ronaldo looking to leave the club as United have no Champions League football this season.
The 37-year-old was not the only player to leave early on Sunday and Ten Hag is not impressed.
Talking about the incident, Ten Hag told ADVERTISEMENT: ‘I certainly don’t approve of this. This is unacceptable. For everyone. We are a team and you have to stay until the end.’
Ronaldo was replaced at halftime by Amad Diallo, who gave United the lead in the 48th minute with a rebound from close range.
But nine minutes later Rayo Vallecano came right through the finish of Alvaro Garcia Rivera.
United initially declined comment, but they have made it clear that the club has no problem with Ronaldo