Manchester United: Cristiano Ronaldo could be followed by Wan-Bissaka, Bailly and Jones out the door

Cristiano Ronaldo, as he has done throughout his career, stole the headlines earlier in July when he asked to leave Manchester United to play in the Champions League, a tournament he has really dominated.

But he’s not the only face who may not be seen in Manchester’s red half next season, with a slew of players also potentially leaving the club.

Ten players could even head for what looks to be a mass exodus from Old Trafford this summer in the wake of the Portuguese legend.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is one of the most prominent players to leave

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, once touted as England’s best defensive right-back, has dropped further down the pecking order at United.

He has now lost his starting position to Portuguese defender Diogo Dalot, and while he would give Ten Hag a strong backup option, he could occupy a spot better used by a younger player who can improve.

And it’s unlikely he’ll be willing to just be a stand-in. If he leaves this summer, the club are sure to get a decent refund of the £50million they paid Crystal Palace for his services in 2019.

Eric Bailly

It looks like the Ivory Coast international will leave the club this summer, and his services were touted earlier this window for just £8.5million. A multitude of injuries and inconsistency robbed him of a place on the side and he made just 45 Premier League appearances in five seasons.

His race at United is looking good, especially with Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Raphael Varane ahead of him in the pecking order.

Phil Jones

Phil Jones has a similar problem to Bailly, with a wealth of options as a central defender ahead of him in the race for a starting spot. The 30-year-old still has a one-year contract, but after ten years at the club he has been made available for transfer by ten Hag, and he has even made preliminary inquiries from Wayne Rooney’s DC United.

Once described as the greatest player Sir Alex Ferguson had seen train, Jones will leave United as one of the few players to have tasted the glory of the Premier League.

Eric Bailly’s time at United has more or less been watered down after he impressed early on in his stay

Phil Jones’ ten-year stay at United looks after he appeared to be saying goodbye to fans last season

Amad Diallo

After arriving on transfer deadline day 2020, Amad Diallo has played just three Premier League games and loaned out to Europa League finalists Rangers last season, where he scored three in 13 games.

The Ivory Coast international doesn’t appear to be in the Dutch manager’s plans for next season, but will be thankful that his stock hasn’t suffered too much during his quiet spell at United in the search for a new club.

Facundo Pellestri

In much the same way, Facundo Pellestri may be thankful that he had little to do with United’s record-breaking bad season, the last two seasons with Alaves. His spell was less successful though, failing to score or assist in 34 appearances so he may find it a little harder to convince potential suitors of his abilities.

Brandon Williams

Another young United player returning from loan, Brandon Williams, has found an extra body in front of him in line for a starting spot in Tyrell Malacia, the club’s first signing on the window.

It seems unlikely that Williams will be in Ten Hag’s project, with Malacia, Alex Telles and Luke Shaw all ahead of him, and this will certainly be the summer when he leaves the club for good, rather than on a temporary basis, if he becomes regular. football at a crucial stage in his career.

Tahith Chong

Dutch right-wing Tahith Chong has graduated from the academy at United but has only played 16 matches in the first team and is another regular mercenary expected to be loaned out again this summer.

He could have a chance to add to his impressive list of clubs, including Birmingham City, Club Brugge and Werder Bremen. He is only 22 years old, but only has a one-year contract left.

Teden Mengic

Centre-back Teden Mengi joined Chong at St Andrews last season but was sidelined for a large part with injury, and is likely to be loaned out with him again this summer due to his age and his contract which expires in 2024.

The 20-year-old previously played for United on a few occasions when Solskjaer was in charge, and while the Academy graduate is strong and mobile unlike some of United’s other defenders, he is far too far up the pecking order to be close . to break into the side.

Both Teden Mengi and Tahith Chong have played Champions League football for United

Ethan Laird

Ethan Laird spent two consecutive prolific loan spells in the Championship at Swansea and then Bournemouth last season, and that has translated into minutes on United’s pre-season tour, most recently against Melbourne Victory.

While the Red Devils have fewer right-backs than centre-backs, it’s unlikely he’ll spend another season at the club languishing on the bench when he could develop his game further. Interest in his services is believed to be high and he seems ready for a new lease.

Shola Shoretire

Right winger Shola Shoretire was not included in ten Hag’s 31-strong touring party, but this was a rare instance where that is a compliment. As one of the club’s most highly regarded academy prospects, he is believed to be attracting a lot of interest and the club is interested in loaning him out for valuable first-team experience this season.

At the age of 18, he is already valued at £3.6million by transfer marketwhich is indicative of the bright future he has ahead of him, and could find himself playing for a Championship side next season.