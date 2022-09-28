Manchester United ‘could make fresh move for in-form PSV forward Cody Gakpo next year’

Manchester United could return for Cody Gakpo next year after failing to bring PSV Eindhoven forward over the summer.

The 23-year-old has been in sensational form this season, scoring 10 goals in 13 games across all competitions.

He also scored for the Netherlands in the 2-0 win against Poland, and his corner was headed home by Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk when Louis van Gaal’s side defeated Belgium in the Nations League.

Manchester United can return next year for PSV Eindhoven striker Cody Gakpo

Leeds and Arsenal also showed interest in the transfer window, but Forbes claims he “chose to remain in the Netherlands, aware that United would likely come back for him.”

United have never reached an agreement with PSV but have signed Ajax midfielder Antony for £86 million.

Gakpo said the attempted United move was “rushed and last minute”.

Via Voetbalnieuws.nl, Gakpo told PSV TV that the move ‘faded completely last week before ‘PSV came with a good offer’.

The 23-year-old attacker is in sensational form for PSV and the Netherlands this season

“Until last week I thought I was going to go to Manchester United,” said the 23-year-old.

“Over the past week, I’ve looked at all options. In the end PSV came up with a good offer and that turned out to be the right choice for me.

Manchester United had come forward at the beginning of the transfer window. We were kind of waiting for that.

“The signs were getting more and more positive and at a certain point I thought it could go in that direction.”