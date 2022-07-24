Manchester United considering Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as alternative to Frenkie de Jong

Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic tops Erik ten Hag’s midfield goals for Manchester United if the extended plan for Frenkie de Jong does not materialize.

While Barcelona player De Jong is determined to make a move, it is not clear whether he intends to join his compatriot at Old Trafford.

That is why ten Hag has drawn up a list of possible alternatives, including the Serb Milinkovic-Savic, according to Calcio Mercato.

The 27-year-old won’t come cheap, though, as Lazio are asking at least €70 million (£59.5 million) for their box-to-box midfielder, who has scored 48 goals for Lazio in seven years at the Italian side. club.

It was thought Arsenal would be interested in Milinkovic-Savic this summer, but declined the asking price.

If United are looking to bring in that much money, it is believed Lazio would not resist the transfer, although they may have preferred a sale earlier in the transfer window.

Milinkovic-Savic has never expressed his mind to leave Rome, but with two years left on his contract, the opportunity would have come at the right time.

Last season, Milinkovic-Savic scored 11 goals for Lazio and provided 11 assists for his Roman teammates.

Barcelona’s plan to sell Frenkie de Jong to United seems to have encountered several stumbling blocks

MailOnline previously reported that Barcelona’s proposal to sell De Jong to Manchester United for £71.5 million appears to have failed as the Dutchman has reportedly said he doesn’t like the way the Red Devils are run.

There were also claims that 25-year-old De Jong and his fiancée Mikky Kiemeney don’t like the city of Manchester, which would destroy any hopes of a move to Old Trafford.

The Catalan club hope to sell De Jong to release their wage bill so they can register their new signings, including Robert Lewandowski and Andreas Christensen, with La Liga under the league’s financial fair play rules.

The Dutchman is considering alternative offers from Bayern Munich and Chelsea if he leaves Spotify Nou Camp this summer, due to the allure of Champions League football.

While Ten Hag’s plans were thought to center around de Jong, Milinkovic-Savic appears to be an ideal alternative ahead of the Premier League start in two weeks.