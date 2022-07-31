Manchester United consider moves for Stuttgart’s Sasa Kalajdzic and RB Salzburg’s Benjamin Sesko

Manchester United are considering Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic and Benjamin Sesko of Red Bull Salzburg.

Austria international Kalajdzic, who is six feet tall, is available for around £17million and is on United’s list of options.

Sesko, who was rewatched by Premier League scouts on Saturday while in action at Sturm Graz, is valued at £55 million. The 19-year-old agent of the Slovenian international held talks with United last week.

United are exploring future alternatives with Ajax demanding more than £80million for Antony, while Cristiano Ronaldo’s future is at stake.

The Portuguese star, who has some interest from his former club Sporting Lisbon, trained at United’s Carrington training ground on Saturday alongside Charlie Savage, Charlie McNeill, Amad Diallo and Hannibal Mejbri before playing Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford on Sunday.

United meanwhile appoint Benni McCarthy to the coaching staff of the first team. A United fan from his childhood, the 44-year-old South African coached Durban-based AmaZulu until March.

McCarthy played for Blackburn and West Ham and famously scored for Porto at Old Trafford when Jose Mourihno was the Portuguese club’s manager and danced along the sidelines to celebrate.

Kalajdzic came over from Admira Wacker to Stuttgart in 2019, scoring 24 goals in 57 matches.

Sesko, meanwhile, has scored 13 goals in 41 appearances for RB Salzburg. He gained experience during a rental period at FC Liefering between 2019 and 2021.

United have Anthony Martial back from his loan spell at Sevilla, while they can also call on Marcus Rashford and Anthony Elanga, and Jadon Sancho is an option.

However, Ten Hag wants to strengthen his attack as United prepares for the start of the new Premier League season.

So far this summer United have signed Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen and Tyrell Malacia.