Manchester United chiefs ‘locked in blame game’ over Erik ten Hag ‘summer shambles’ – after Dutchman was handed a new deal before being sacked a few months later

Manchester United officials are reportedly embroiled in a blame game over their chaotic summer which saw Erik ten Hag given a new contract and backed in the transfer market, before being sacked a few months later.

United endured a difficult 2023-24 campaign, with their eighth-place finish the club’s lowest in the Premier League era, while they were also knocked out of the Champions League at the group stage.

There was much speculation about Ten Hag’s future in the summer until Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos-led football establishment decided to keep the Dutchman and trigger a contract extension.

This came after a lengthy end-of-season review which saw several other managers courted, with Mail Sport reporting how Thomas Tuchel even met Sir Jim Ratcliffe in Monaco to share his potential plans for the club.

United then spent more than £200m in the summer market as Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs De Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Manuel Ugarte joined the first team.

Ten Hag led the search for many of these stars, while his backroom staff was also bolstered by the arrivals of Ruud van Nistelrooy, René Hake, Andreas Georgson and Jelle ten Rouwelaar.

United’s football structure (pictured left to right: Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Sir Dave Brailsford, Omar Berrada and Dan Ashworth) decided to stick with Ten Hag despite a difficult 2023-24 season.

The decision to keep the Dutchman came after United beat Man City in the FA Cup final.

However, United’s form did not improve and Ten Hag was sacked last month, as United languished in 14th place in the Premier League.

And, according to the sunThe hierarchy at Old Trafford are now arguing over who was responsible for the unsatisfactory chain of events.

The club’s recruitment strategy is also in doubt despite the recent arrivals of sporting director Dan Ashworth and technical director Jason Wilcox.

Only Mazaraoui has convinced so far, with Yoro injured since the preseason.

The Dutch pairing of De Ligt and Zirkzee have also struggled to find their feet, while Ugarte is yet to fully adapt to the English game.

The report goes on to explain that Ratcliffe and company were planning to release Ten Hag ahead of the FA Cup final, but United beat arch-rivals Man City 2-1 after a brilliant performance.

That result changed Ten Hag’s mind, but his sacking just months later cost the club £15m.

The Red Devils then shelled out more than £10m to secure the arrival of Ruben Amorim and his coaching staff in what turned out to be an expensive exercise.

Amorim will take charge of his first game for United this Sunday when they travel to Ipswich as the Portuguese looks to turn around the club’s season.

United are 13th in the Premier League, while they are 15th in the Europa League League stage after winning just one of their four games so far.

Speaking for the first time last week since taking charge, the former Sporting Lisbon boss warned his players that they must play “from day one without fear” as he aims to be the man to turn United around.

“We know it will take time and we will try to gain time with the games,” he said.

“But we have to start from the first day without fear, without thinking that (the players) are not used to playing like this. This is not in my mind.

‘They will start the first day with our idea, no matter what. That’s the goal.

‘I know it’s going to be difficult. “I know it’s a huge challenge, but I feel quite relaxed,” Amorim told the club’s internal media.

‘I feel at home and I think that’s important at first. So, I’m very excited.

‘I know that the coach or head coach is very important in the club because you have the engine of the club in your hands. I understand.

‘But I want to be part of something. I don’t want to be just in charge. So I want everyone to be together. It will be more fun and much easier to achieve your goals.”