Manchester United, Chelsea and Everton target Sasa Kalajdzic demands clarity over his future

Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic has demanded clarity about his future amid interest from a number of Premier League clubs.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Everton have all identified the Austria international as a potential target this summer in a bid to bolster their attacking options.

There has been widespread speculation about the future of the 6ft 7ins striker at the Mercedes-Benz Arena throughout the window and the 25-year-old has discussed his contract situation with VFB.

Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic has demanded clarity about his future at Mercedes-Benz Arena

The Austrian has reportedly sparked interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Everton

Speak with DAZN after Stuttgart’s 1-1 draw against RB Leipzig on Sunday, Kalajdzic said: “I don’t know myself how my future will turn out, but that will become clear in the coming weeks or as soon as possible, but I don’t have any influence too much.”

The talisman showed his importance to Pellegrino Matarazzo’s side during the game against the Red Bulls when he provided the assist for Naouirou Ahamada’s equalizing goal.

Kalajdzic attracted the attention of many top clubs after scoring 16 goals in his first Bundesliga campaign in 2020/21.

Kalajdzic scored 16 goals in his first Bundesliga campaign in 2020-21 for Stuttgart

The Austrian scored six goals in just 15 appearances at the top of Germany last season after an injury campaign.

And Premier League clubs have been made aware of the striker’s situation at VFB, as he only has one year left with the Bundesliga outfit.

Stuttgart sporting director Sven Mislintat is hopeful that the Austria international will sign a contract extension if he stays in southwestern Germany after the transfer window, but VFB will be forced to fend off increased interest from parties on the continent.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag would like to bring a new striker to Old Trafford this summer

Manchester United are on the hunt for a new striker, and Erik ten Hag would like to recruit a talisman before the window slams shut.

The Red Devils currently only have Cristiano Ronaldo and Anthony Martial as central attacking options, with the former letting the club know he wants to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Chelsea also lack depth at the No. 9 position after Romelu Lukaku, the club record, returned to Inter Milan on loan at the start of the summer.

Finally, Everton also remains interested in Kalajdzic this season, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s recent injury significantly depleting Frank Lampard’s forward options.