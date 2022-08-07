Manchester United, Chelsea and Everton ready to battle for £15m Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic

Cheksea, Manchester United and Everton are among the clubs interested in Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic.

The 6ft 7ins Austria international is available for around £15 million and has also been discussed by Bayern Munich this summer.

Kalajdzic scored 24 goals in 57 appearances for Stuttgart and has 15 caps for Austria. He is on a list for United and Chelsea, which also includes Benjamin Sesko of Red Bull Salzburg, who is hesitant to sell this summer.

United are working to bring in another striker regardless of whether Cristiano Ronaldo stays with the club after the transfer window.

PSV Eindhoven’s Cody Gakpo, a long-time target for Arsenal and Leeds, is another that has been considered.

Everton are expected to loan Chelsea striker Armando Broja this weekend and are ready to bid for Wolves defender Conor Coady, with the England international keen to join.