Manchester United: Brandon Williams defends Harry Maguire over criticism by Twitter ‘idiots’

Brandon Williams has launched an impassioned defense of under-fire Manchester United team-mate Harry Maguire by lashing out at ‘idiots’ on Twitter.

Maguire’s form for United has been questioned since the start of last season and new manager Erik ten Hag has dropped the England international on the bench in favor of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

However, Williams says that despite the noise surrounding Maguire on social media, the centre-back is still giving it his all and should not listen to the negative attention surrounding him.

Brandon Williams has come to the defense of Manchester United teammate Harry Maguire

Maguire’s (right) form has been questioned since the start of last season and has led to him being dropped by Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

He told Sportsman: ‘People don’t listen to the outside world. Harry will train one hundred percent every day.

‘Harry will give, whether he starts the game, whether he doesn’t start the game, one hundred per cent.

‘We don’t care about the outside world because the only thing that matters are the opinions inside. The opinions on the inside are the most important.

‘If you do well in training, who’s a little idiot sitting on Twitter to tell you that you shouldn’t start a game. Who is he? I really don’t get it. Harry is a top guy. Top captain and top player. He will have a great career.

Maguire started United’s first two games but has been dropped since the defeats to Brighton and Brentford

Williams (pictured) says Maguire is giving everything and has ‘already had a fantastic career’

‘He’s already had a fantastic career. He’s on the stepping stones and he’s getting to the top where he wants to be. He is already at the top. He is the captain of Man United. I dream of becoming one one day and he has already done it.’

Ten Hag revealed during the summer that Maguire would remain as United captain following his arrival and the 29-year-old started the first two games of the season.

However, both games resulted in humiliation for United, with a 2-1 loss to Brighton followed by a 4-0 drubbing by Brentford.

Since then he has been left on the bench as United have bounced back with four straight wins, with Maguire coming off the bench for just ten minutes against Arsenal.

Despite his struggles at United, Maguire has always impressed for England and was selected by Gareth Southgate for their upcoming games with Italy and Germany

Maguire similarly started United’s Europa League opener at Real Sociedad, which ended in a 1-0 defeat, before coming off the bench in the last minute against Sheriff Tiraspol.

Despite his struggles at Old Trafford, Maguire has been one of England’s standout performers as he goes back to his impressive displays for the Three Lions at Euro 2022.

His performances for his country have seen him called up for this month’s Nations League games with Italy and Germany, despite his lack of playing time at club level.

Williams, 22, is currently out of action as he recovers from a back injury but is keen to return when he is 100 per cent fit to improve his chances of returning to first-team action.